New tropical depression in eastern Pacific expected to strengthen into Calvin

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking the Eastern Pacific’s newest tropical depression, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Calvin over the next 24 hours.

Tropical Depression Three is located several hundred miles off the Mexican coastline and has maximum sustained winds of around 35 mph.

Due to its expected track, the cyclone will never threaten Mexico or Central America as it heads west-northwesterly direction.

While tracking away the coastline, the NHC expects Tropical Depression Three to strengthen into a tropical storm and even a hurricane.

Forecasters say due to the cyclone’s size and general proximity to Mexico, higher than-normal seas and waves could be experienced along the coastline.

Tropical cyclones often lead to an increased risk of rip currents along beaches.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, pile up water and form a narrow stream that flows quickly away from shore, catching swimmers off guard.

These hidden dangers are the number one weather-related killer along parts of the U.S.

Hurricanes Adrian and Beatriz are no more

The 2023 hurricane season got off to a slow start in the Eastern Pacific, with the first name storm forming on June 27.

Tropical Storm Adrian rapidly strengthened into the season’s first hurricane during the next 24 hours.

Adrian peaked at Category 2 strength with maximum sustained winds around 110 mph but stayed several hundred miles off the coast of mainland Mexico.

Less than week after the formation of Adrian, Tropical Storm Beatriz was designated by the NHC, but it had a different future than its predecessor.

Beatriz produced flooding rain and hurricane-force winds for some coastal communities in Mexico before dissipating.

Since neither cyclone caused significant damage, the names are expected to be reused when the current season’s list is used again in 2029.

The World Meteorological Organization has six lists of 24 names that rotate and are used once every six years in the Eastern Pacific.