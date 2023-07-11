Dangerous heat waves cover millions across Southwest US, Texas, Florida and California

Nearly 63 million people from coast to coast are feeling scorching temperatures bake the U.S.

States from California to Arizona to Texas to Florida are sizzling in dangerous heat Tuesday that could potentially threaten high-temperature records.

The July heat wave is expected to continue during the next several days throughout the southern tier of the country as an upper-level high anchors over West Texas and the Southwest.

"All of this happening as a result of a strong ridge of high pressure," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazier said. "What is basically doing in the upper atmosphere? It's doing a little dosey doe … a little square dance. It's not really going anywhere. And as a result, we're not able to get that jet stream to move a little bit more downward to allow some of that relief."

Highs in the Southwest and the southern High Plains will easily reach the triple digits, with upper 90s and lower 100s expanding into more of the central and southern Plains on Wednesday.

Western heat spreads north on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures into the 110s are likely throughout the Desert Southwest. Meanwhile, high humidity levels will lead to dangerous heat indices across parts of Texas.

Las Vegas could challenge its all-time record high by Sunday with a forecast temperature of 118 degrees. It last tied the record on June 20, 2017, reaching 117 degrees.

Hazardous heat is lurking in the Southwest on Tuesday.

Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of Texas to account for heat indices up to 110 degrees.

Heat alerts are in effect across the Southwest.

Hazardous heat is expected to expand across the southern tier through at least this weekend – and likely beyond – as the upper-level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the South and stretches into parts of the West.

Already, Phoenix had 11 consecutive days with temperatures of 110 degrees or higher through Monday, and the forecast for the next week keeps highs near or above 110. Phoenix's all-time record for consecutive days at or above 110 degrees is 18 days, set in 1974.

DANGEROUS 110-PLUS-DEGREE HEAT IN ARIZONA LIKELY TO PERSIST FOR WEEKS

It's not just during the day that places like Phoenix must deal with the heat.

Far-above-average temperatures will expand from the southern High Plains into the Southwest and California, with the potential for numerous daily record highs and record-warm overnight lows possible.

This graphic compares the observed low temperature in Phoenix to the forecasted high temperature for several locations to give perspective on how hot the evenings are.

Farther east, air temperatures should be closer to average for mid-July, but the real story will be high humidity leading to heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees for a large portion of the South from eastern Texas into the Southeast.

Temperatures into the 90s to near 100 degrees are possible by Thursday farther north into the central Plains, but it should cool off in that region by the weekend.

The start of the 2023 monsoon season will continue to be on hold as long as this pattern stays locked into place, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The combination of the lack of rain over much of the West and the sweltering heat could lead to many long-term problems.

South Florida sizzles in rare extreme heat event

Another hot and humid day is forecast Tuesday for South Florida, with forecast highs in the mid-90s and widespread heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees.

Heat indices will likely range between 105 and 110 degrees again Wednesday, with the worst of the heat expected over interior portions of South Florida.

Due to the increased risk of heat-related illnesses, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through at least Wednesday.

Heat alerts are in effect across South Florida.

With lower-than-usual thunderstorm coverage expected, excessive heat will likely continue through the majority of this week as afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to mid-90s across most locations in South Florida.

Heat Advisories could be reissued beyond Wednesday, while portions of the interior will need to be monitored for potential Excessive Heat Warnings.

A heat index of 110 degrees in Miami is very rare, and the chance of it occurring on any given day is less than 5%. Miami International Airport has now recorded a heat index of 110 for two straight days on Sunday and Monday.