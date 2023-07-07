Search
Arizona streak of 110-plus degree heat will likely stretch past two weeks

Excessive Heat Warnings are now in effect for all of south-central Arizona's lower deserts all the way into next Thursday. Highs could climb over 115 early next week across southern Arizona.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
The Desert Southwest is in the middle of an extended heat wave -- even by their typical hot July standards -- that could near record lengths for temperatures crossing that dangerous 110-degree mark. 01:52

Hazardous heat lurks in the West as high pressure remains locked in place

The Desert Southwest is in the middle of an extended heat wave -- even by their typical hot July standards -- that could near record lengths for temperatures crossing that dangerous 110-degree mark.

PHOENIX – First, it was Texas in the weeks-long extreme heat, then Florida was tossed into the frying pan with days of "feels-like" temperatures over 110 degrees.

Now, the Desert Southwest is in the middle of an extended heat wave – even by their typical hot July standards – that could near record lengths for temperatures crossing that dangerous 110-degree mark.

"A long-duration heatwave expected as temperatures continue to increase next week," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

Already, Phoenix has had a week of high temperatures over 110 degrees, and the forecast for the next 7 days keeps highs at or above 110. 

Phoenix highs since June 1

Temperatures will likely get even hotter early next week as the massive heat ridge moves back closer to Arizona.

Excessive Heat Warnings are now in effect for all of south-central Arizona's lower deserts all the way into next Thursday.

Heat alerts in Desert Southwest for July 7, 2023.

Highs could climb over 115 early next week across southern Arizona, with a small chance of temperatures reaching 120 degrees. Average high temperatures are around 107 degrees.

Overnight low temperatures which typically drop into the 80s, may only drop to the low-to-mid 90s next week before restarting the warming process the following morning.

Overall, the NWS gives a moderate to major risk of heat stresses or illnesses for all 6 million in the warning and stresses for residents to stay indoors and out of the sun between the peak heating times of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If the current forecast holds, Phoenix's streak of 110-plus degrees will reach 14 days by next Thursday, which would be the third-longest streak in their records with the streak still active. 

List of Phoenix's worst heat waves.

