Weather News
Published

From a hurricane to historic fires: Wild weather captured in summer 2023

From historic wildfires in Hawaii to powerful hurricanes in Florida, the nation faced many different types of weather between June 21 and Sept. 23.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Thousands of Maui residents had their lives turned upside down when deadly wildfires raged across the Hawaiian island nearly two months ago, and some who live in the hard-hit community of Lahaina will be allowed to return home for the first time this week.

Hawaii wildfire recovery continues with some residents returning home for first time

Thousands of Maui residents had their lives turned upside down when deadly wildfires raged across the Hawaiian island nearly two months ago, and some who live in the hard-hit community of Lahaina will be allowed to return home for the first time this week.

As the nation eases into fall, FOX Weather takes a look back at some of the wildest weather moments of the summer.

From historic wildfires in Hawaii to a powerful hurricane in Florida, the nation faced many different types of weather between June 21 and Sept. 23.

Here are a few of them.

Wildfires in Hawaii

TOPSHOT - A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.

A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. 

(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP / Getty Images) 

(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP / Getty Images)

One of the most tragic weather events that occurred this summer were wildfires that burned through parts of Hawaii on August 8. The largest of the three was the Lahaina wildfire in western Maui, which destroyed about 80% of the historic town of Lahaina, according to official estimates.

On Sept. 15, the Maui Police Department said at least 97 people died from the Lahaina wildfire. The wildfire became the nation’s deadliest in more than 100 years.

HAWAII BRUSH FIRES BY THE NUMBERS: THE SCOPE OF THE CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE

In the continental U.S., wildfires burned through a number of states. For example, the Oregon Road wildfire raged in eastern Washington, where a sheriff’s ​​deputy drove through a hellish blaze on Aug. 18 to help residents evacuate.

Heat wave across the South

A billboard displays a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celcius) during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 18, 2023. Swaths of the United States home to more than 80 million people were under heat warnings or advisories, as relentless, record-breaking temperatures continued to bake western and southern states. In Arizona, state capital Phoenix recorded its 17th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), as temperatures hit 113F (45C) Sunday afternoon.

A billboard displays a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celcius) during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 18, 2023. 

(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images) 

(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

In addition to wildfires, heat also came in the form of record-breaking high temperatures throughout the country. In fact, Chicago felt the highest heat index on record of 120 degrees in late August.

HEAT WAVE MAINTAINS GRIP ON SOUTH WITH RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES, HEAT ALERTS FROM TEXAS TO CAROLINAS

However, southern cities suffered a particularly dangerous heat wave for several weeks in July. According to FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer, the heat wave was caused by a strong ridge of high pressure hanging over the region and keeping those warm temperatures in place.

Austin-Travis County EMT assist a patient on August 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. EMT were called after the patient was found passed out and dehydrated near the Texas State Capitol.

Austin-Travis County EMT assist a patient on August 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. EMT were called after the patient was found passed out and dehydrated near the Texas State Capitol. 

(Brandon Bell / Getty Images) 

(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Phoenix broke its record for its longest streak with 110-degree high temperatures with 31 days this year. Its previous record was set in 1974 with an 18-day streak.  

WHAT ARE THE ‘DOG DAYS’ OF SUMMER?

For many areas, warm temperatures coincided with little rainfall, leading to severe drought conditions. The drought in the south has caused the mighty Mississippi River to run low, compromising its ability to push back the salt water from the Gulf of Mexico and prevent it from contaminating the freshwater supply in southeastern Louisiana.

Hurricane Idalia in Florida

Storm surge and waves generated by Hurricane Idalia punishing a car in Cedar Key, Florida.

Storm surge and waves generated by Hurricane Idalia punishing a car in Cedar Key, Florida.

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

With the summer season came hurricane season. Late August saw the landfall of the Category 3 storm Hurricane Idalia in Florida, where powerful winds caused storm surge to flood many parts of the Big Bend and southwest parts of the Sunshine State.

DRAMATIC PHOTOS, VIDEOS CAPTURE HURRICANE IDALIA'S HISTORIC LANDFALL IN FLORIDA

The other end of the country also saw some tropical action when Tropical Storm Hilary struck southern California. The state even issued its first-ever Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Hilary, which overwhelmed many cities, national parks and surrounding states with heavy rain and flash flooding.

For example, over a quarter of California's grape crop was lost due to the torrential rain that fell on the Golden State. Additionally, Death Valley National Park in the Golden State had to close as floodwaters from Hilary temporarily wiped out roads and some facilities.

Wild weather caught on camera

Emergency Management in Berkeley County, S.C. reported a brief tornado flipped a vehicle in the community of Goose Creek, north of Charleston.

Hurricane Idalia spawns tornado over South Carolina's Lowcountry, flipping car

Emergency Management in Berkeley County, S.C. reported a brief tornado flipped a vehicle in the community of Goose Creek, north of Charleston.

Some Americans captured images of the wild summer weather. In South Carolina, bands of storms produced by Hurricane Idalia spawned a tornado north of Charleston. The video above shows the tornado flipping a car onto another car while both vehicles were driving on the road.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Early July in Florida, a man and his three children were riding in a truck when lightning struck it. The moment was filmed by the man's wife and the children's mother, who was driving behind them. Nobody in the truck was injured, although the truck was "completely fried."

A woman captured an explosive lightning strike hitting her husband's truck on the highway in Tampa, Florida on July 1.

Watch: Woman captures explosive lightning striking her husband's truck

A woman captured an explosive lightning strike hitting her husband's truck on the highway in Tampa, Florida on July 1.

Toward the beginning of summer, videos were taken of a hailstorm at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. An outdoor concert saw a thunderstorm pour golf ball-sized hail onto the crowd, injuring at least 90 people.

