The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Devastation of Hawaii wildfires comes into focus

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires mounts as victims return

At least 80 people have died as a result of the wildfires that have torn across parts of Hawaii. Residents who were forced to flee Lahaina, the hardest hit place on the island of Maui, were allowed to return Friday. Some say they have lost everything. FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to help victims of the fires.

Northeast faces risk of severe weather

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across parts of the Northeast and the Ohio River Valley on Saturday. The worst of the storms is expected in a swath that stretches from New York to Kentucky.

The severe weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Dora makes history as Pacific heats up

Hurricane Dora made it to the Western Pacific on Friday, becoming one of only two hurricane-strength storms on record to journey through all three basins of the vast Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, there are several disturbances being tracked in the Pacific.

The Atlantic remains quiet.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



