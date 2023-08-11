The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Devastation of Hawaii wildfires comes into focus
Start your day with the latest weather news – The wildfires that have torn through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 80 people. As residents begin to return, the full picture of the tragedy is becoming clearer.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires mounts as victims return
At least 80 people have died as a result of the wildfires that have torn across parts of Hawaii. Residents who were forced to flee Lahaina, the hardest hit place on the island of Maui, were allowed to return Friday. Some say they have lost everything. FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to help victims of the fires.
- Image 1 of 6
- Image 2 of 6
- Image 3 of 6
- Image 4 of 6
- Image 5 of 6
- Image 6 of 6
Northeast faces risk of severe weather
Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across parts of the Northeast and the Ohio River Valley on Saturday. The worst of the storms is expected in a swath that stretches from New York to Kentucky.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ: Dora makes history as Pacific heats up
Hurricane Dora made it to the Western Pacific on Friday, becoming one of only two hurricane-strength storms on record to journey through all three basins of the vast Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, there are several disturbances being tracked in the Pacific.
The Atlantic remains quiet.
(FOX Weather)
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Perseid meteor shower: Best places and times to watch for this weekend's show
- 'You saved 1,368 lives today': Firefighters cool down stranded load of piglets on Kansas highway
- 'Sharks would circle the boat': Friend of Florida boater rescued by Coast Guard relays harrowing ordeal
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.