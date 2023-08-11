Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Devastation of Hawaii wildfires comes into focus

Start your day with the latest weather news – The wildfires that have torn through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 80 people. As residents begin to return, the full picture of the tragedy is becoming clearer.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires mounts as victims return

At least 80 people have died as a result of the wildfires that have torn across parts of Hawaii. Residents who were forced to flee Lahaina, the hardest hit place on the island of Maui, were allowed to return Friday. Some say they have lost everything. FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to help victims of the fires.

  An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
    An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

  • Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals. (Courtesy Office of the Governor of Hawai'i)

Northeast faces risk of severe weather

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across parts of the Northeast and the Ohio River Valley on Saturday. The worst of the storms is expected in a swath that stretches from New York to Kentucky.

The severe weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: Dora makes history as Pacific heats up

Hurricane Dora made it to the Western Pacific on Friday, becoming one of only two hurricane-strength storms on record to journey through all three basins of the vast Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, there are several disturbances being tracked in the Pacific.

The Atlantic remains quiet.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

