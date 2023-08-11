Catastrophic Hawaii fires kill at least 55 as search, rescue efforts continue for missing
The tranquil island haven has been transformed into resembles a war-torn wasteland. Officials are limiting access to the town as the death toll continues to rise. At least 55 people are now confirmed dead in the fires that swept through the historic tourist destination.
Hawaii’s governor is calling the Maui fires the worst disaster in state history shortly after touring the damage in Lahaina. The death toll currently sits at 55, but as fire conditions subside and recovery efforts ramp up, that number is expected to rise. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden is live in Maui where crews are racing to put out the last of the fires so that full access to the island can return.
LAHAINA, Hawaii – The devastating firestorm that ravaged Lahaina has left the road leading to the town forever scarred. The catastrophic aftermath has reduced the town to ashes, and the impact of the disaster will be felt for years to come.
"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Governor Josh Green said. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this."
Image 1 of 22
Image 7 of 22
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 8 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)
Image 9 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 10 of 22
An aerial image shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 11 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 12 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 13 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a burned boat in the Lahaina Harbor in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 14 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 15 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 16 of 22
An aerial image shows the historic Banyan tree surrounded by burned cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 17 of 22
An aerial image shows a burned building in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 18 of 22
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking past a destroyed car in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 19 of 22
An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 20 of 22
An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 21 of 22
An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 22 of 22
An aerial view shows destruction caused by a wildfire in Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
The current number of missing individuals remains uncertain. However, Green estimates about 1,000 people are yet to be accounted for.
"There will be active recovery over the coming days and weeks of the bones of those who’ve been lost," Green said. "So it will take time to get perspective. It is going to take many years to rebuild Lahaina."
Evacuations were still ongoing Friday as survivors continue to be ushered off the island.
"As you understand, this is an emergency," Maui's mayor, Richard Bissen Jr., said. "People left without taking anything with them. In most cases, they have no choice."
Cell towers and phone lines were burned up on the west side of Maui, and communication has been tough. Mobile hot spots have been established, but it’s been an agonizing few days for those who have struggled to contact loved ones.
Lahaina resident Lokalia Farm joins FOX Weather to talk about the complete devastation that the fires caused on her community.
Gusts of up to 85 mph have grounded firefighting aircraft and have aided in the decimation of some communities on Maui. Several fires have been burning on Maui since Tuesday – none yet fully contained, according to officials here. It’s still unknown how the fires started.
The fires were enhanced by dry conditions and fierce winds caused by a pressure change between strong high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dora as it passed hundreds of miles south off the coast, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
Horror and heartbreak in Hawaii as the aftermath of the deadly Maui fires are on full display. The state's governor called it the worst disaster in the state's history. As of Friday morning, 55 people are dead. Sadly, that number is expected to rise.
The fire destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Lahaina, the governor estimates, and damaged the town’s famous banyan tree.
"When you see the full extent that of the destruction of Lahaina, it will shock you," Green said. "It does appear like a bomb, and fire went off."
In this video from Tuesday, August 8, the Lahaina Public Library on the island of Maui is on fire.
While the full extent of damages will be in the billions of dollars, the damage already done will make the fire the most significant event in 2023 and the deadliest since California’s Camp Fire was responsible for the deaths of 88 people in 2018.
While the task ahead looks daunting, Maui County’s mayor promised the island would bounce back from the most significant disaster to strike the islands since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.