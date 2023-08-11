Catastrophic Hawaii fires kill at least 55 as search, rescue efforts continue for missing

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The devastating firestorm that ravaged Lahaina has left the road leading to the town forever scarred. The catastrophic aftermath has reduced the town to ashes, and the impact of the disaster will be felt for years to come.

"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Governor Josh Green said. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this."

The tranquil island haven has been transformed into resembles a war-torn wasteland. Officials are limiting access to the town as the death toll continues to rise. At least 55 people are now confirmed dead in the fires that swept through the historic tourist destination.

The current number of missing individuals remains uncertain. However, Green estimates about 1,000 people are yet to be accounted for.

"There will be active recovery over the coming days and weeks of the bones of those who’ve been lost," Green said. "So it will take time to get perspective. It is going to take many years to rebuild Lahaina."

Evacuations were still ongoing Friday as survivors continue to be ushered off the island.

"As you understand, this is an emergency," Maui's mayor, Richard Bissen Jr., said. "People left without taking anything with them. In most cases, they have no choice."

Cell towers and phone lines were burned up on the west side of Maui, and communication has been tough. Mobile hot spots have been established, but it’s been an agonizing few days for those who have struggled to contact loved ones.

Gusts of up to 85 mph have grounded firefighting aircraft and have aided in the decimation of some communities on Maui. Several fires have been burning on Maui since Tuesday – none yet fully contained, according to officials here. It’s still unknown how the fires started.

The fires were enhanced by dry conditions and fierce winds caused by a pressure change between strong high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dora as it passed hundreds of miles south off the coast, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Lahaina, the governor estimates, and damaged the town’s famous banyan tree.

"When you see the full extent that of the destruction of Lahaina, it will shock you," Green said. "It does appear like a bomb, and fire went off."

While the full extent of damages will be in the billions of dollars, the damage already done will make the fire the most significant event in 2023 and the deadliest since California ’s Camp Fire was responsible for the deaths of 88 people in 2018.

While the task ahead looks daunting, Maui County’s mayor promised the island would bounce back from the most significant disaster to strike the islands since Hurricane Iniki in 1992 .

"We will rebuild, and we will again support each other," Maui's mayor said. "This is a time for us to come together. This is a time for us to care for each other in our county."