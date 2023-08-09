Hurricane Dora continues to trek well south of Hawaii as raging wildfires burn in Maui

Hurricane Dora continues to trek westward in the open Pacific Ocean as a strong high-pressure system and the storm's winds have been blamed for enhancing brush fires across several Hawaiian Islands.

Aside from marine interests, forecasters said the hurricane poses no threat to any landmasses over at least the following week.

Located about 795 miles south of Honolulu, Dora is also indirectly enhancing the winds across Hawaii, in conjunction with the ridge of high pressure, the FOX Forecast Center said. Fire crews are battling multiple brush fires on Maui and the Big Island as wind gusts of more than 70 mph boosted the flames. As many as 12 residents in Maui had to enter the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions.

MAUI RESIDENTS JUMP INTO OCEAN TO ESCAPE RAGING HAWAIIAN WILDFIRE BOOSTED BY HURRICANE DORA AND HIGH PRESSURE

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center showed the Category 4 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, and was moving west at 22 mph.

That motion is expected to continue for the next several days, and the NHC said Dora will begin to slow and gradually weaken over the next two days.

The NHC said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Swells generated by Dora are expected to begin impacting Johnston Island late Wednesday, likely producing large and life-threatening surf through Thursday, the NHC notes.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED? THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE EXPLAINED

Dora might survive an entire trek across the vast Pacific Ocean and enter the western Pacific Ocean basin several days from now.