Hawaii wildfires: How to help those impacted on Maui, Big Island

MAUI - Help is needed as crews continue to battle raging wildfires on Maui and Hawaii’s Big Island. The fires have killed at least 36 people and have caused mass evacuations and catastrophic damage.

Lahaina, a major tourist destination and home to more than 12,000 people in Maui, was ravaged. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said Lahaina was "almost totally burnt to the ground."

Hawaii’s acting governor, Sylvia Luke, has proclaimed a state of emergency in the affected areas.

Officials say relief is needed immediately, and more will be required later as the islands recover from the impacts.

How to help the victims

If you want to donate to relief efforts, here are organizations currently accepting donations, including money and supplies.

Maui Strong Fund – The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.

– The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui. The American Red Cross – People can help those affected by the fires by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. The Red Cross said the gift enables the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. The Red Cross also asks that donors write "Hawaii Wildfires" in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.

