36 dead from catastrophic Hawaii wildfires as hurricane-force winds slowly begin to decrease Thursday

MAUI, Hawaii – Heartbreak fills Hawaii following dozens of deaths after strong winds fueled the island's worst destruction in over 30 years. Search and rescue operations are still underway as the real work toward recovery begins.

The fast-moving wildfires caused chaos on Maui, resulting in 36 confirmed deaths. Officials there are concerned that the death toll could rise.

"Tragedy that hits one of us, is felt by all of us," County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said "These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime."

With lives lost and properties decimated, Bissen said his town is grieving with each other during this inconsolable time. He's grateful for the first responders and emergency personnel, whose own families and friends have been affected by the Lahaina and Upcountry fires.

The glow of flames was still visible Thursday, as firefighters continued their fire battle on some parts of the island since it first broke out Saturday evening.

"Winds will slowly decrease Thursday across the Islands as strong high pressure to the north will continue to weaken and move westward," said FOX Forecast Center Senior Meteorologist Jordan Overton.

It’s unclear what sparked these fires, but command leaders say that conditions have been arid and that winds from passing Hurricane Dora hundreds of miles to the south and a strong ridge of high pressure enhanced the multiple wildfires and caused them to spread quickly.

"A very typical August trade wind pattern heading is expected to develop heading into the weekend, where winds could gust anywhere from 10-20 mph daily," Overton said. "The NWS has dropped the Wind and Fire Alerts for the Islands."

Gusts of up to 85 miles per hour per, grounding firefighting aircraft, have aided in the decimation of some communities on Maui. Block after block in the historic seaside town of Lahaina was left burnt to the ground. In some cases, people had to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

"I was the last one off the dock, and when the firestorm came through the banyan tree and took everything with it, and I just ran out to the beach," said Dustin Johnson, s crew member from Lahaina Harbor. "I just helped everybody I could along the way."

Maui Memorial Medical Center said they have been treating burn, smoke inhalation and other fire-related injuries. Among the five admitted for their injuries, two suffer from critical injuries. The hospital said they are prepared to activate a surge plan should the demand for medical services spike.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke joined the U.S. Coast Guard for an aerial damage assessment of the areas affected by the wildfires.

"Seeing the devastation of Kihei and Lahaina firsthand was incredibly sobering and heartbreaking," she said. "My heart hurts for the lives lost and the loved ones they leave behind."

Luke said the state is working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of every person affected.

"While our beloved Lahaina is forever changed, the love and aloha of the community is steadfast," she added.

President Joe Biden has ordered all available federal assets on the islands to help with response. Among the help is coming from the Hawaiian National Guard which mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue in Maui. The Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting those response and rescue efforts. In addition, Marines are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island.

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed.," the president said. "We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives."

Four shelters have been established on Maui after more than 2,000 people have had to evacuate.

Tourists are being told to stay away from the island as the Department of Transportation works with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists. Some airlines are also helping to ferry people to the main island.

"Even though we are hurting, we are still able to move forward, especially when we do it together," Mayor Bissen said. "In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a kaiāulu, or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha."