Extreme Weather
Published

FOX Corporation partners with American Red Cross to help Hawaii wildfire victims

As of Friday evening, more than 50 people are confirmed dead, and about 1,000 others are unaccounted for, according to the state's governor.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
August 11, 2023.

How to help rescue and recovery efforts in Hawaii

After wildfires burned through Lahaina and other communities on the island of Maui, officials are working to contain what's left of the fires and shifting to rescue and recovery efforts. August 11, 2023.

FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect donations for those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires, the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.

Donations can be made online at the Red Cross website and by texting "HAWAII" to 90999 to make a $10 donation. 

Three wildfires began earlier this week on the island of Maui and have since scorched through a number of communities, such as historic Lahaina on the island’s western coast.

Maalaea, Maui, Thursday, August 10, 2023 - Noe Lopes sits with her granddaughter Leilani and great granddaughter Kawehi as the sun sets on their third day of waiting to return home near Lahaina. They and other evacuees camped in a parking lot along the Honoapiilani Highway, hoping to be allowed back into Lahaina, two days after a devastating wildfire tore through the community. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Noe Lopes sits with her granddaughter Leilani and great-granddaughter Kawehi as they to return home near Lahaina. August 10, 2023.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

As of Friday evening, more than 60 people are confirmed dead, and about 1,000 others are unaccounted for, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. He noted that the death toll would likely continue to rise.

FIFTH-GENERATION HAWAIIAN LOSES HOME IN LAHAINA WILDFIRE

Images show homes and other structures across the island burned to the ground. The cost of the full extent of damages is yet to be determined, but Green noted that it will be in the billions of dollars.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

"It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this," he said.

To help Hawaiians with these recovery efforts, people can make donations to the Red Cross by visiting the Red Cross website.

Donations for the Hawaii relief efforts can also be made by texting "HAWAII" to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Full terms can be found at redcross.org/foxforward.

