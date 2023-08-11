FOX Corporation partners with American Red Cross to help Hawaii wildfire victims

FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect donations for those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires, the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.

Donations can be made online at the Red Cross website and by texting "HAWAII" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Three wildfires began earlier this week on the island of Maui and have since scorched through a number of communities, such as historic Lahaina on the island’s western coast.

As of Friday evening, more than 60 people are confirmed dead, and about 1,000 others are unaccounted for, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. He noted that the death toll would likely continue to rise.

FIFTH-GENERATION HAWAIIAN LOSES HOME IN LAHAINA WILDFIRE

Images show homes and other structures across the island burned to the ground. The cost of the full extent of damages is yet to be determined, but Green noted that it will be in the billions of dollars.

"It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this," he said.

To help Hawaiians with these recovery efforts, people can make donations to the Red Cross by visiting the Red Cross website.

Donations for the Hawaii relief efforts can also be made by texting "HAWAII" to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Full terms can be found at redcross.org/foxforward.