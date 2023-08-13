Death toll from Hawaii fires hits 93 and is expected to grow, making it deadliest wildfire in over 100 years

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The death toll from the catastrophic and historic wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina, Hawaii, last week has risen to 93 with officials warning that the number will rise as crews continue to search through charred remains of buildings.

The fire in Lahaina is now the deadliest American wildfire in more than 100 years, with more than 5,000 structures being damaged or destroyed. In a Facebook post, officials said that of the affected buildings, nearly 90% have been reported as residential structures.

And according to the Pacific Disaster Center, at least 2,170 acres have been burned and the damage is estimated to be more than $5.5 billion.

The latest information on the Hawaii wildfire

State and local officials have been providing updates since the fire raged through Lahaina last week, and on Saturday they said fire crews were continuing to extinguish flare-ups in the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires. In the Upcountry Maui fire, three buildings in Olinda and 16 in Kula were destroyed.

next Image 1 of 31

prev next Image 2 of 31

prev next Image 3 of 31

prev next Image 4 of 31

prev next Image 5 of 31

prev next Image 6 of 31

prev next Image 7 of 31

prev next Image 8 of 31

prev next Image 9 of 31

prev next Image 10 of 31

prev next Image 11 of 31

prev next Image 12 of 31

prev next Image 13 of 31

prev next Image 14 of 31

prev next Image 15 of 31

prev next Image 16 of 31

prev next Image 17 of 31

prev next Image 18 of 31

prev next Image 19 of 31

prev next Image 20 of 31

prev next Image 21 of 31

prev next Image 22 of 31

prev next Image 23 of 31

prev next Image 24 of 31

prev next Image 25 of 31

prev next Image 26 of 31

prev next Image 27 of 31

prev next Image 28 of 31

prev next Image 29 of 31

prev next Image 30 of 31

prev Image 31 of 31

The Pulehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100% contained on Saturday.

FOX CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN RED CROSS TO HELP HAWAII FIRE VICTIMS

Officials said the American Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Maui High School in Kahului is being moved on Sunday to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei. Activities at Kihei Regional Park have now been canceled due to the gym being used as the new evacuation shelter.

About 180 people staying in emergency evacuation shelters were able to obtain driver’s licenses and state identification cards, and fees to obtain those had been waived.

It’s still unknown how the fires started. But when they did ignite, extremely dry conditions combined with 70- to 80-mph wind gusts fueled the flames and they spread rapidly.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Hawaiian Electric has been working to restore power, and company officials have not addressed questions on whether a utility line contributed to any of the fires. Instead, company officials directed FOX Weather to a statement regarding ongoing outages, saying they have "all hands on deck in supporting and responding to Maui communities affected by the outages, active wildfires, and sustained high wind damage."

Large Xs now mark mailboxes and cars to let rescue teams know if those places had been searched for bodies, and a significant number of remains were discovered in Lahaina, according to officials.

"This crisis is far from over," said Hawaii's former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. "There's so much frustration. There's so much suffering. The real mourning has not even been able to begin to start because of people really looking to, ‘How do I get me and my family to tomorrow?'"

How to help victims of the Hawaii fires

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a new relief program to re-house the thousands who now have no home.

HAWAII FIRES BY THE NUMBERS: THE SCOPE OF THE CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE

"This means we will be able to get people into hotel rooms, Airbnbs and so on so that they are safe," he said. "Look out for your neighbors. Love them. That's what we will be defined by in the future. How we take care of our ohana (family)."