Death toll from Hawaii fires hits 93 and is expected to grow, making it deadliest wildfire in over 100 years
The fire in Lahaina is now the deadliest American wildfire in more than 100 years, with more than 5,000 structures being damaged or destroyed. In a Facebook post, officials said that of the affected buildings, nearly 90% have been reported as residential structures.
The fire in Hawaii is now the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.
And according to the Pacific Disaster Center, at least 2,170 acres have been burned and the damage is estimated to be more than $5.5 billion.
The latest information on the Hawaii wildfire
State and local officials have been providing updates since the fire raged through Lahaina last week, and on Saturday they said fire crews were continuing to extinguish flare-ups in the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires. In the Upcountry Maui fire, three buildings in Olinda and 16 in Kula were destroyed.
TOPSHOT - A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
Smoke rises between the remains of Lahaina during the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023.
The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes, buildings, and the harbor area burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image shows a burned building in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial image shows a burned hillside above Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
This aerial photo shows destroyed buildings and homes in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
The Ganer family look through the ashes of their family's home on Malolo Place in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green and government officials gathered on Maui to survey wildfire damage and support affected individuals.
Flames roar near a dock in Lahaina where U.S. National Guard Hawaii Pacific crews continue rescue operations from fires in Hawaii on Aug. 10, 2023. (Image: USGS Hawaii Pacific/Twitter)
An aerial view shows destruction caused by a wildfire in Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking past a destroyed car in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The Pulehu/Kīhei fire was declared 100% contained on Saturday.
Officials said the American Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Maui High School in Kahului is being moved on Sunday to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei. Activities at Kihei Regional Park have now been canceled due to the gym being used as the new evacuation shelter.
Hawaiian Electric has been working to restore power, and company officials have not addressed questions on whether a utility line contributed to any of the fires. Instead, company officials directed FOX Weather to a statement regarding ongoing outages, saying they have "all hands on deck in supporting and responding to Maui communities affected by the outages, active wildfires, and sustained high wind damage."
Large Xs now mark mailboxes and cars to let rescue teams know if those places had been searched for bodies, and a significant number of remains were discovered in Lahaina, according to officials.
"This crisis is far from over," said Hawaii's former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. "There's so much frustration. There's so much suffering. The real mourning has not even been able to begin to start because of people really looking to, ‘How do I get me and my family to tomorrow?'"
After wildfires burned through Lahaina and other communities on the island of Maui, officials are working to contain what's left of the fires and shifting to rescue and recovery efforts. August 11, 2023.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a new relief program to re-house the thousands who now have no home.
"This means we will be able to get people into hotel rooms, Airbnbs and so on so that they are safe," he said. "Look out for your neighbors. Love them. That's what we will be defined by in the future. How we take care of our ohana (family)."
If you would like to help the people of Lahaina and Maui, check out this page.