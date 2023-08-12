Death toll climbs to 80 from Hawaii fires as heart-wrenching scenes reveal Maui’s devastation

A cataclysmic fire that tore through a historic Hawaiian town has left behind a trail of ashes and destruction as the death toll continues to rise and search and rescue crews tirelessly sift through the debris.

The wall of flames that ravaged the island of Maui claimed the lives of at least 80 individuals, with a significant number of those remains discovered in the popular tourist spot of Lahaina, government officials said at last check.

With most homes decimated, large Xs are now marked on cars and mailboxes to let rescue teams know if it's already been searched for bodies.

In some places, the water is now unsafe to drink because of contaminants from the fires.

The fires to blame are now 85% contained as firefighters continue working to extinguish flare-ups in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui. Authorities say it is still too early to determine what caused the initial flames on parts of Maui and the Big Island.

The National Weather Service office and local emergency management received reports of downed power lines on several islands due to wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, but it is unclear if any electrified lines came in contact with dry brush.

Hawaiian Electric, the local utility provider, has not addressed questions on whether a utility line contributed to any of the fires but did direct FOX Weather to a statement regarding ongoing outages , saying they have "all hands on deck in supporting and responding to Maui communities affected by the outages, active wildfires, and sustained high wind damage."

Thousands of people fled from the quick-moving fires Tuesday, many of whom are now homeless. Officials said more than 1,400 people are still using emergency evacuation shelters throughout the island.

In Ka’anapali, utility crews are beginning to restore communication and power to hundreds, if not thousands, of people in nearby communities. However, residents have been urged to conserve resources and told to text instead of talk.

A county fueling station was also positioned in the town to distribute an estimated 3,000 gallons of gas and 500 gallons of diesel for nearly 400 vehicles lined up before the operation began. No fuel will be distributed Saturday.

Police are still restricting access into West Maui as residents wait for hours in long lines of cars in hopes of returning home to salvage anything from what the fire took from them.

Lokalia Farm is among the survivors who lost her home – a place that had been in her family for at least five generations. She evacuated before the flames reached her home, not knowing how extensive the damage would be.

"When I left, I really didn't know," she said. "I knew there was a possibility, but I did not honestly think that our house would burn down."

The main highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina, but the historic town area remains barricaded Saturday. People have been warned to stay out of the area due to hazards, including toxic particles from smoldering areas.

"We need months and years to really feel and get back to some sort of normal life," Farm said.

