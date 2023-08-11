Search
Watch: Houses engulfed in flames as deadly wildfire rages in Lahaina, Hawaii

Gusts of up to 85 mph grounded firefighting aircraft and aided in decimating some communities on Maui since Tuesday – none yet fully contained. It’s still unknown how the fires started.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The town of Lahaina on Maui Island was hit by wind-driven wildfires, causing extensive damage, killing 55 people as of Friday morning, August 11, 2023. 02:11

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Amateur photographer Kevin Foley could only watch from a distance as he documented the surrounding chaos in his Hawaiian town. 

"I lost everything," he said. "I want the world to know just how bad it got here."

The Lahaina resident captured video showing the crackling fire raging throughout the night Tuesday as it engulfed homes and vehicles.

"Pray for Maui because Lahaina is still burning 30 hours after the initial blaze," he posted on Instagram as the island suffered extensive damage from wind-driven wildfires.

CATASTROPHIC HAWAII FIRES KILL AT LEAST 55 AS SEARCH, RESCUE EFFORTS CONTINUE FOR MISSING

Footage captured by Kevin Foley shows the fire raging on August 8 and 9, crackling as it engulfs homes and vehicles.

(Kevin Foley via Storyful)

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph grounded firefighting aircraft and aided in decimating some communities on Maui since Tuesday – none yet fully contained.  It’s still unknown how the fires started.

HAWAII’S FIRES RANK AMONGST DEADLIEST WILDFIRES IN RECENT US HISTORY

The fires destroyed buildings and killed at least 55 people as of Friday morning. Governor Josh Green said the town saw the destruction of "probably well over 1,000 buildings," and hundreds of families were displaced. 

"What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Green said. "It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this."

