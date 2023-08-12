Residents plead for help as Hawaii works to rebuild after wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii – At least 80 people are confirmed dead and at least 1,000 people are still missing after wildfires burned through parts of Hawaii this week.

Rescue crews are searching through the rubble for more victims, as the death count is expected to rise.

Thousands of people have left the island of Maui, where the historic town of Lahaina was decimated, and about 1,400 are currently staying in emergency shelters. According to the property data aggregator CoreLogic, the number of homes lost now stands at more than 3,000.

"I want people to know that there are people out here suffering," Lahaina resident Bryce Baraoidan said to FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden. "We need donations. We need people shipping things out here. We need families fed. We need – yeah, we need so much help."

The deadly fires began earlier this week. While the cause is still unknown, the conditions were ripe for an inferno. Parts of Maui were already experiencing extremely dry conditions, and combined with 70 to 80 mph wind gusts caused in part by Hurricane Dora passing south of Hawaii, the stage was set for a disaster.

Residents say they were given little warning of the approaching blaze, and that the island’s emergency sirens didn’t go off. Instead, texts were being sent out.

"This crisis is far from over," former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said. "There's so much frustration. There's so much suffering."

"The real mourning has not even been able to begin to start because of people really looking to ‘How do I just get me and my family to tomorrow?’," she added.

Power and cell service are starting to be restored on the island’s west side. However, officials say that another part of the infrastructure, access to clean water, is now compromised as the fires have contaminated the water.

As of Saturday morning, the wildfire disaster in Hawaii is the second-deadliest wildfire event in modern U.S. history. The deadliest wildfire event was the Camp Fire in California 2018, which led to 88 fatalities.

To help rescue and recovery efforts in Hawaii, donations can be made online at the Red Cross website and by texting "HAWAII" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.