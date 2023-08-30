Search
Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall in Florida, blasting catastrophic storm surge as eye crashes ashore

The Category 3 storm hit along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach about 7:45 a.m. local time, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties with its 125 mph winds and significant flooding.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
KEATON BEACH, Fla. – Raging Hurricane Idalia officially made an unprecedented and historic landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast, blasting destructive winds, heavy rainfall and catastrophic storm surge as power outages climb to over 200,000. 

Hurricane Idalia's landfall in Florida is blasting catastrophic storm surge and destructive, life-threatening winds as the storm's core moved onshore in the Big Bend of the state.
The Category 3 storm hit along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach about 7:45 a.m. local time, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties with its 125 mph winds and significant flooding. Idalia is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph as the storm moves to the northeast at 18 mph.

Florida's streets flood as storm surge rises

Before the monstrous storm's arrival, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that Idalia's storm surge, reaching heights of 16 feet in some locations, was fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Just after sunrise, Cedar Key, Florida, reported 6.07 feet of storm surge during astronomical low tide, and forecasters expect a higher value as Idalia churns more inland. This is the second-highest level ever observed behind Hurricane Hermine of 6.10 feet.

Early Wednesday morning, deep floodwater was captured at a mobile home park in St. Petersburg, as shown in footage posted by the city's police department.

"We are seeing street flooding in low lying areas throughout the city," police said.

A photo posted by the official X, the company formerly known as Twitter, account of Treasure Island in Florida shows road flooding.

"There is NO re-entry until further notice even if you have proper ID or re-entry permits," the city said. "High tide is at 11:30 a.m. and significant flooding is forecast to continue throughout the day.

Idalia causes power outages for over 200,000

As of the latest update, over 200,000 customers in Florida are experiencing power outages, with the majority of reports coming from Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties, where some residents have decided to remain in their homes despite evacuation orders in at least 30 surrounding counties in a state of emergency. 

A curfew has been ordered by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office due to the potential hazards from Idalia such as flooding, flying debris and downed power lines. Once the storm has passed, the authorities will evaluate the extent of damages and potential dangers and will notify when it is safe to travel on the roads.

Days leading up to Idalia's arrival, resources were prepositioned as President Joe Biden approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration. Tolls were also suspended along several roadways to facilitate evacuation, and many schools and universities have closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

