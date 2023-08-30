Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Watch: Video shows Hurricane Idalia's dangerous storm surge overwhelming Clearwater, Florida

Hours before Idalia's landfall, the storm surge in Tampa Bay and Clearwater reached more than 3 feet and the water was still coming with another high tide around 11 a.m.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday engulfs Clearwater Beach. (video: Clearwater Police Department) 00:06

Idalia storm surge flooding in Clearwater Beach

Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday engulfs Clearwater Beach. (video: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Officials in the beach town of Clearwater warned people to stay away as Hurricane Idalia brought several feet of storm surge, inundating marinas and streets.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. ET, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties with its 125 mph winds and significant flooding. Prior to landfall, Idalia's track up the Gulf of Mexico inundated Florida's west coast with storm surge, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

HURRICANE IDALIA TIMELINE TRACKER: WHEN AND WHERE TO EXPECT IMPACTS IN FLORIDA

By 5 a.m. hours before Idalia's landfall, the storm surge in Tampa Bay and Clearwater reached more than 3 feet and the water was still coming with another high tide around 11 a.m. High tides can amplify storm surge flooding impacts from tropical systems such as Hurricane Idalia. 

Parts of Clearwater Beach under water because of Hurricane Idalia storm surge. This is the view of Beach Walk and South Gulfview Boulevard. (Video: Clearwater Police Department) 00:06

Hurricane Idalia storm surge in Clearwater Beach, Florida

Parts of Clearwater Beach under water because of Hurricane Idalia storm surge. This is the view of Beach Walk and South Gulfview Boulevard. (Video: Clearwater Police Department)

Video shared by the Clearwater Police Department from cameras along Clearwater Beach showed the water rushing in from the Gulf, covering beach entrances and nearby streets. 

Parts of the Beach Walk and South Gulfview Boulevard were also covered in water, while the Seminole Docks were submerged Wednesday morning.

  • A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
    Image 1 of 3

    A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • High water from Hurricane Idalia storm surge surrounds Tower 1 on Clearwater Beach on Aug. 30, 2023.
    Image 2 of 3

    High water from Hurricane Idalia storm surge surrounds Tower 1 on Clearwater Beach on Aug. 30, 2023. (Image: Clearwater Police Department) ( )

  • Heavy rain fall at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
    Image 3 of 3

    Heavy rain fall at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Further north on the Gulf Coast, more than 10 feet of storm surge was engulfing the Big Bend of Florida where Idalia made landfall. 

Tags
Loading.