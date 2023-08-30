Search
Dramatic photos, video capture Hurricane Idalia's historic landfall in Florida

More than 200,000 power outages have been reported in Florida as Hurricane Idalia made its historic landfall near Keaton Beach early Wednesday morning

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Idalia smashed into Florida's Big Bend as a major category 3 hurricane Wednesday, bringing 125 mph wind and life-threatening storm surge several feet deep.

Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida

Hurricane Idalia smashed into Florida's Big Bend as a major category 3 hurricane Wednesday, bringing 125 mph wind and life-threatening storm surge several feet deep.

KEATON BEACH, Fla - Hurricane Idalia made a historic landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning bringing with it a catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds of around 125 mph, and new pictures and videos are showing the extent of the monster storm's impacts.

Hurricane Idalia is also causing power outages to skyrocket with more than 200,000 outages reported as of Wednesday morning. State officials have warned residents to prepare for long-duration outages, although tens of thousands of line men are standing by to restore power as quickly as possible.

LIVE: LANDFALL TRACKER, POWER OUTAGES AND MORE IMPACTS

Several boats were damaged and sank in Marina Jacks Basin in Sarasota, Florida.

Several boats were damaged and sank in Marina Jacks Basin in Sarasota, Florida.

(Sarasota Police Department/X)

The Sarasota Police Department shared several photos on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, showing flooding along roads in the downtown area and near the water. The police department said several boats were damaged and sank in the Marina Jacks Basin when Hurricane Idalia spun by the area.

Roads along the Bayfront and in the downtown Sarasota area have been flooding due to Hurricane Idalia.

Roads along the Bayfront and in the downtown Sarasota area have been flooding due to Hurricane Idalia.

(Sarasota Police Department/X)

The police department said flooding has been reported downtown and several areas have been closed. Police have also been busy placing barricades so no cars can drive into areas that flooded as a result of Hurricane Idalia.

LIVE COVERAGE: HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Flooding is seen in video recorded by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Watch: Flooding in St. Petersburg, Florida

Flooding is seen in video recorded by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The St. Petersburg Police Department also shared videos on X showing water covering a parking lot on Derby Lane, and bridges in the area have been closed.

Flooding was reported in Clearwater Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia approached the state's Gulf Coast, and video from the area shows vehicles driving over water-covered roadways.

Watch: Cars drive through flooding in Clearwater Beach, Florida

Flooding was reported in Clearwater Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia approached the state's Gulf Coast, and video from the area shows vehicles driving over water-covered roadways.

Clearwater Beach, Florida, also appears to have been hit hard by flooding due to Hurricane Idalia. Video from the area shows vehicles trying to drive over water-covered roads, which is not advisable.

The police department has warned that several areas of Clearwater Beach are under water and access to the beach has been closed.

