Florida hurricane threat map room: Future path, watches and warnings, spaghetti models and more

The FOX Forecast Center is actively tracking a tropical cyclone entering the Gulf of Mexico that could become the next hurricane of the 2023 season.

Tropical Depression Ten formed in the northwest Caribbean Sea on Saturday and, within 24 hours, was expected to become Tropical Storm Idalia.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for half the state ahead of the threats from heavy rainfall, gusty winds and storm surge.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on system's projected path, watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

