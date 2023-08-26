Search
Published

Florida hurricane threat map room: Future path, watches and warnings, spaghetti models and more

These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest live information on the storm system’s projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

By Andrew Wulfeck
Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia during the next 24 hours.

Tropical Depression 10 expected to threaten Florida as a hurricane next week

The FOX Forecast Center is actively tracking a tropical cyclone entering the Gulf of Mexico that could become the next hurricane of the 2023 season.

Tropical Depression Ten formed in the northwest Caribbean Sea on Saturday and, within 24 hours, was expected to become Tropical Storm Idalia.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for half the state ahead of the threats from heavy rainfall, gusty winds and storm surge.

The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on system's projected path, watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TEN FORMS NEAR SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO WITH SIGHTS SET ON FLORIDA AS A HURRICANE

(FOX Weather)

 

Where is the cyclone?

Latest data
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the cyclone’s projected path?

Latest forecast cone
(FOX Weather)

 

What are the latest watches and warnings?

Watches and warnings
(FOX Weather)

 

How much rain could fall from Idalia?

Expected rainfall
(FOX Weather)

 

When should preparations be finished?

Hurricane preparations
(FOX Weather)

 
