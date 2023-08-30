Drone video reveals damage, flooding from Hurricane Idalia landfall near Keaton Beach

KEATON BEACH, Fla. – Visuals from Keaton Beach, Florida near where Hurricane Idalia made a historic landfall Wednesday show the damages from the storm's powerful 125 mph winds and catastrophic storm surge.

Drone video shot by Brian Emfinger with Live Storm Media shows a home was completely torn apart by Idalia's lashing winds in Keaton Beach near Perry, Florida.

Winds ripped down powerlines and pulled roofing clean off of homes on the Nature Coast, the video shows.

An 83 mph gust was recorded at a weather station in Keaton Beach about 15 minutes before the 7:45 a.m. landfall.

Damages were also reported in Steinhatchee, Perry and Tallahassee as Idalia continued moving northeast across Florida toward Valdosta, Georgia on Wednesday.

Idalia brought an unprecedented storm surge to Florida's Big Bend.

A water gauge in Cedar Key stopped reporting at 6.89 feet. The National Hurricane Center was forecasting nearly 10 feet of storm surge prior to landfall.

The FOX Forecast Center said as a Category 3 storm at landfall, Idalia was the strongest hurricane to strike the Big Bend area – especially near Cedar Key – in 125 years, dating back to an unnamed 1896 storm.