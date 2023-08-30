Scenes of Hurricane Idalia's destruction as storm blasts region with 125 mph winds

Hurricane Idalia is pounding Florida as the storm's core is moving onshore in the Big Bend of the state Wednesday.

Life-threatening storm surge inundation, hurricane-force-winds, excessive rainfall and a few tornadoes are all forecast or occurring Wednesday as Idalia moves onshore. Some areas may see a storm surge of up to 16 feet, and disastrous winds of up to 125 mph are looming where Idalia's eyewall comes ashore.

Already, several scenes across Florida show damage scars from Idalia, with hours of destructive weather still on the way.

In Venice, Florida, roof damage was reported at a music store as public works crews assisted in clearing the roadway.

HURRICANE IDALIA NOW AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 STORM AHEAD OF HISTORIC LANDFALL, CATASTROPHIC IMPACTS

Access to Clearwater Beach was cut off early Wednesday morning due to flooding.

"You can leave the beach, but you cannot get there via Memorial Causeway or Sand Key," the Clearwater Police Department said on X , formerly Twitter. "We are seeing flooding in beach areas, and elsewhere in the city."

FLORIDA HURRICANE THREAT LIVE TRACKER: FUTURE PATH, WATCHES AND WARNINGS, SPAGHETTI MODELS AND MORE

In Tampa, FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes experienced torrential rainfall and a flooding storm surge from Idalia's outer bands firsthand.

Images of heavy rain were also captured just south of Tampa, off the Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. On Tuesday night, officials responded to a person on a boat who was possibly in distress as rain and wind battered the shore.

The Sanibel Fire Rescue District reports heavy flooding and debris on area roads along the barrier island. Multiple roads have been closed due to downed electrical lines as crews work to clear the area.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF DURING AN EXTREME WIND WARNING

Bridges have been closed around Treasure Island, Florida, as police have been patrolling the causeway throughout Tuesday evening, restricting access to the island. Storm surge was also hammering Sunset Beach as waves crashed onshore along the pavilion, and water was also reported coming over the sea wall next to City Hall.

WHY IS STORM SURGE SO DANGEROUS?

Also, along Florida's Gulf Coast, the Palma Sola Causeway was closed in Bradenton due to flooding. A person in a boat was rescued by police officers who found him farther down the causeway. He was taken for an assessment of his injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP