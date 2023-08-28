Hurricane Idalia forms and intensifies, eyeing Florida as a major hurricane with life-threatening impacts

Time is running out for Florida residents to prepare for the onslaught of Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to rapidly intensify into an ‘extremely dangerous’ major hurricane before making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC)

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Monday with other state leaders and said 46 counties are included in a state of emergency.

However, DeSantis stressed that even if a county is not included in the state of emergency, residents need to prepare for possible major impacts from Idalia.

Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected for Florida residents as early as Tuesday, according to the NHC.

DeSantis said resources have been propositioned ahead of the storm, and more than 5,500 National Guard members are ready to respond in Florida. In addition, DeSantis said 650 Starlink internet dishes are ready to help with connectivity after the storm if needed.

The population at risk of being impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Utility crews have also been positioned to assist with power restoration efforts.

President Joe Biden approved the state's emergency declaration to the federal government on Monday morning. The state’s Emergency Operations Center is now operating at Level 1, which means a 24-hour operation until the storm threat passes.

Evacuations have already been ordered in 21 counties as of Monday night, and DeSantis is urging residents who are being told to evacuate to do so. Full evacuation orders are available here.

"Evacuation orders, I urge Floridians to heed the admonitions and heed the directives from your officials," DeSantis said. "There are going to be evacuations issued in all these Gulf Coast counties in the A and B zones. All the barrier islands, places that are low-lying on the coast. You are going to be told to evacuate."

38 school districts have also announced that they will remain closed for at least the next few days. Ten state colleges and six universities canceled classes, too.

Tampa International Airport is closed at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday due to Idalia's impending landfall, as additional flight disruptions are expected in and out of Florida. St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport will close at 3 p.m.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order on Monday declaring a state of emergency as a result of Tropical Storm Idalia, and the city of Jacksonville also declared a state of emergency that went into effect Monday morning.

Where is Hurricane Idalia right now?

The latest on Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia is located about 85 miles north of the western tip of Cuba and about 370 miles to the south-southwest of Tampa. Hurricane Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts, and it's moving to the north at 14 mph.

Where is Hurricane Idalia going?

The latest forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to continue to move to the north on Tuesday followed by a faster north-northeast motion later in the day on Tuesday into Wednesday.

On that forecast track, the center of Idalia is expected to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, reach the Gulf Coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday and move closer to the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday.

What watches/warnings are in effect for Hurricane Idalia?

Current watches/warnings for Hurricane Idalia.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay

Cuban province of Pinar del RIo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Englewood to the middle of Longboat Key

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas, Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the middle of Longboat Key

West of the Ochlockonee River westward to Indian Pass

Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Isle of Youth Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River SouthCarolina

The Storm Surge Alerts for Hurricane Idalia.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbor

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

What are the rainfall and flooding impacts from Hurricane Idalia?

Forecast rain totals for Hurricane Idalia.

Areas of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas can expect to see between 4-8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. Locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches are also possible, primarily near where Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.

The torrential rainfall may lead to life-threatening flash and urban flooding across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia from Tuesday into Wednesday and then spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

What are the hurricane-force wind impacts from Hurricane Idalia?

When to be ready for Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Dry Tortugas area starting later on Monday, then within the Tropical Storm Watch area along the Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday.