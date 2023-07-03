Woman dies while hiking in extreme heat at Grand Canyon National Park

A woman died after hiking in 100-degree temperatures in Grand Canyon National Park on Sunday, officials said.

Park officials received a call about a distressed hiker in the Tuweep area at 6:30 p.m., but she was later found dead when rangers arrived.

The 57-year-old woman was said to be attempting an eight-mile hike in a remote area of the national park.

"The high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F (38°C), with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F," park officials said.

Officials urge caution when hiking in extreme heat.

"Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death," park rangers said. "In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m."

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued through at least Wednesday in parts of Arizona, California and Nevada due to the blistering temperatures.

Heat alerts are in effect across the West.

Grand Canyon National Park is expected to have highs over 110 degrees all week.

This is the second heat-related hiking death in a national park in just over a week.