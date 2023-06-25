Florida man, son die after hiking trip in extreme heat in Texas’ Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas – A father and his son are dead after a hiking trip during extreme heat in Big Bend National Park on Friday evening.

Park rangers say the Florida man and his two stepsons were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in extreme heat when one of the sons fell ill and lost consciousness.

The father was said to have returned to their vehicle to find help while the other brother attempted to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

When rangers arrived, they found the boy dead along the trail.

Officials began looking for the father but found his car crashed over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer," park officials said. "Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat with daily highs reaching 110-119 F at low elevations and along the Rio Grande."

The area has been dealing with extreme heat for nearly two weeks, and nearby temperatures could tie an all-time high temperature for the entire state of Texas on Sunday.