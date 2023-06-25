More than 10,000 power outages remain in Texas as historic heat wave enters day 11 with no end in sight

A historic heat wave baking Texas has entered its 11th consecutive day, and there’s no end in sight as the dangerous temperatures begin to expand into other portions of the South and Southwest for at least the start of the new workweek.

And with more than 10,000 power outages reported in Texas after severe weather and deadly tornadoes last week, the excessive heat could turn deadly, with many people having few options to escape the heat.

7 FACTS ABOUT HEAT WAVES

Heat alerts expand across 10 states in South, Southwest

Heat alerts in effect on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

More than 53 million people are now under heat alerts from the Southwest through the southern Plains and into the Mississippi Valley.

Of those, some 13 million people are under Excessive Heat Warnings in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

HEAT KILLS MORE AMERICANS THAN FLOODING, TORNADOES, HURRICANES OR LIGHTNING

Triple-digit temperatures likely in Arizona, New Mexico

Texas, which has been dealing with these dangerous temperatures for nearly two weeks, won't be the only place where the excessive heat could lead to health emergencies such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Millions of people in the Southwest, too, will have to take proper precautions to stay safe as the temperatures skyrocket.

Temperatures well above 100 degrees are forecast from Phoenix and Tucson in Arizona through Roswell in New Mexico.

The humidity will also make it feel hotter than it actually is, with "feels-like" temperatures also well above 100 degrees.

MINUTES MATTER: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU SEE A CHILD LOCKED IN A HOT CAR

No relief from the heat in Texas

Much like it has been for 11 days now, temperatures will remain well above average and be dangerous for anyone outdoors exposed to the extreme heat for long periods.

Temperatures will be above 100 degrees from Dallas and Midland through San Antonio, Houston and Laredo.

The feels-like temperature on Sunday will range from around 110 to 115 degrees statewide.

Rio Grande Village, Texas, is forecast to reach a high of 120 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

If that occurs, it will tie the all-time high temperature for the entire state of Texas.

That was first recorded in Seymour, Texas, in 1936 and then again in Monahans in 1994.

WHEN SECONDS MATTER: CHILDREN EXPERIENCE HEATSTROKE SYMPTOMS WITHIN MINUTES OF BEING IN A HOT CAR

There will be no relief from the heat as we enter into the new workweek, either.

Triple-digit temperatures will also creep into portions of Louisiana on Monday, with Shreveport seeing a forecast high of 100 degrees and a feels-like temperature of 113.

New Orleans will also be baking under extreme heat, with feels-like temperatures of around 109.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PETS SAFE AND HEALTHY AS TEMPERATURES RISE

By Tuesday, more areas of the South will be facing dangerously high temperatures.

Jackson, Mississippi, has a forecast high temperature of 96 degrees, but it will feel like it's around 106.

Feels-like temperatures between 110 and 115 degrees will again dominate the headlines in Texas on Tuesday.

Intense heat likely to linger into July

The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking long-range forecast models indicating the overall pattern leading to this extreme heat will linger into early July. What makes this especially dangerous is the number of consecutive days with heat indices close to or above 100 degrees.

Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Officials have also asked people to limit their time outdoors and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces or the shade if they must be outside. Experts encourage people to wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.