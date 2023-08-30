Watch: Tornado spawned by Idalia flips car in South Carolina

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Hurricane Idalia produced bands of storms across South Carolina’s Lowcountry on Wednesday, with at least one tornado north of Charleston causing damage.

First responders in Berkeley County reported only minor injuries when a car was apparently sideswiped by a quick twister.

A video showed tropical-storm-force winds in the region associated with the heavy rainfall when the tornado formed, lifting the vehicle and smashing it into another.

The tornado was one of several reports of waterspouts and funnel clouds in South Carolina but was the only incident where a touchdown happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston will be tasked with surveying the damage and determining the rating of the twister on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Hurricane Idalia produced at least one other tornado in Florida, but there was not any widespread damage reported associated with the vortex.

Tornadoes often happen during hurricanes

Tropical cyclones are known to produce tornadoes, especially in the northeast quadrant of the storm.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, shear is typically the greatest in this sector as the storm interacts with other weather features and the land. The tornadoes are usually weak and short-lived, which appears to be what happened in the Lowcountry.

The threat of tornadoes, flooding and gusty winds is expected to continue through Thursday morning for the Carolinas as the center of Idalia pushes eastward off the coast.

Florida and Georgia were the hardest hit states by the former Category 4 hurricane. During the peak of the event, more than half a million customers in the two states were without electricity.