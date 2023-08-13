Heat wave expands grip on the South with record high temperatures and heat alerts from Texas to Virginia

NEW ORLEANS – Summer's sweltering grip on the South continues into a new week from Texas to southeast Virginia experiencing miserable record-hot temperatures.

More than 117 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts Sunday, which includes Texas through the Southeast, and also the Northwest where dangerous high temperatures started over the weekend.

Record high temperatures are forecast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida on Sunday.

With no relief for weeks on end, it can be easy to become complacent, but heat is deadly and the risk of heat-related illnesses continues. Hundreds of deaths have been attributed to the heat wave this summer, including 8 children left in hot vehicles and parkgoers at National Parks.

Drinking plenty of water, limiting time outdoors, staying in the shade and taking frequent breaks in air conditioning are all essential for preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke under extreme temperatures.

Triple-digits in Texas

The prolonged heat wave continues to break records in the Lone Star State. Sunday will mark 36 days straight of triple-digits for the state's capital, Austin.

Air temperatures in Texas remain in the triple digits for parts of south-central Texas heading into the new week.

Excessive Heat Warnings and advisories are in effect across Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Heat index values are forecast to top out around 110 degrees on Sunday afternoon for North Texas and southwest Oklahoma.

A 107-degree high temperature is forecast in Dallas and Austin on Sunday. Dallas takes a slight dip to 100 on Monday.

Heat alerts in effect on Sunday.

Boiling in the Big Easy

The entire state of Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday night where heat index values will top out at 118 degrees.

The high temperature in New Orleans is forecast to reach 99 on Sunday and again nearly hitting 100 on Monday.

Heat Index forecast across the South.

Baton Rouge could reach 102 degrees just shy of the 103-degree record for Aug. 13 and Jackson, Mississippi could tie its 1954 record of 104 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to be dangerously hot on Monday, with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for much of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi through the start of the workweek.

The heat index in New Orleans on Monday will feel like 111 degrees.

Baton Rouge and Jackson remain in the triple digits on Monday.

Potential record-breaking heat in Southeast

Heat alerts are in effect in portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, southern Virginia and throughout Florida on Sunday.

Central to south Georgia is under Extreme Heat Warnings and Watches with heat index values forecast up to 110 degrees.

Florida forecast heat indices.

Heat alerts are in effect across the Sunshine State through Sunday night. The most extreme heat alert, Excessive Heat Warnings, are in place from the Panhandle down through Central Florida.

Jacksonville is forecast to brush the triple digits with a 99-degree high on Sunday.

North Florida will remain the warmest into the workweek, with highs in the upper 90s for Jacksonville and Tallahassee on Monday. Both cities could see record warmth, along with Orlando, Tampa and Key West.