Man dies inside Death Valley National Park amid scorching temperatures above 120 degrees

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - A 71-year-old man died inside Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures soared above 120 degrees, according to information released by the National Park Service.

In a news release, the NPS said the Los Angeles man collapsed outside a restroom at Golden Canyon and believed he had likely just been hiking the popular trail when the incident occurred.

National park officials said visitors inside the park noticed the man on the ground around 3:40 p.m. and called 911 for help.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but a medical helicopter was not able to reach the scene to fly the man to a hospital because of the high temperatures.

Live-saving measures, including an automated external defibrillator, were used to try and save the man, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but park rangers said they believe heat was a factor.

The 3-day temperature outlook in Death Valley, California.

(FOX Weather)



The temperature at nearby Furnace Creek reached 121 degrees, and actual temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely higher due to the canyon’s walls radiating the sun’s heat.

Park officials say they encourage those who visit Death Valley National Park in the summer to keep sightseeing to short distances from their air-conditioned vehicles or hike in the park’s cooler mountains. They do not recommend hiking in lower elevations after 10 a.m.

This is now the second heat-related death inside Death Valley National Park this summer. In July, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside his car amid temperatures that reached 126 degrees.

When will the heat break?

The FOX Forecast Center warns weather patterns that have resulted in excessive heat across large parts of the western and southern U.S. will continue through the foreseeable future with increasing fire risks and drought conditions.

(FOX Weather)



The expansive area of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will remain across the Southwest, southern Plains, the Gulf Coast, and parts of South Florida, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The long-term outlook for the region shows the heat wave persisting into next week.