Tracking the historic record-breaking temperatuers as heat waves bake southern US

Millions across the southern tier of the US, from Florida through the Gulf States into Texas and then into the Desert Southwest have been smashing heat records left and right since the calendar flipped to July.

Florida has had more than two weeks of heat alerts as temperatures have routinely crossed 95 degrees with humidity making days on end feel like anywhere from 105-112 degrees.

Texas also had a two-week stretch with highs well over 100 and heat index readings crossing 110. The town of Del Rio set a record high for 11 consecutive days. El Paso has been over 100 degrees for a full month.

Now, in the Desert Southwest, the actual high temperatures have been parked well above 110 degrees. Track the heat wave here with automatically-updating maps to keep you up to date.

Where are the hottest US temperatures right now?

Top 5 hottest temperatures in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



What state has the hottest feels-like temperature in US right now?

Top 5 hottest "feels like" temperatures in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Where are there heat alerts in the U.S. right now?

Current Heat Alerts

(FOX Weather)



How hot is it in the Southeast and Florida?

Current forecasted heat index ("feels-like") temperatures that factor in heat and humidity:

Current Heat Index Temperature Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Current Heat Index Temperature Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How hot is it in the Desert Southwest right now?

Current Temperatures

(FOX Weather)



How hot will the Southwest US get today?

Current Temperatures

(FOX Weather)



Who set a record high temperature yesterday?

Record Highs List No. 1

(FOX Weather)



Record Highs List No. 2

(FOX Weather)



Record Highs List No. 3

(FOX Weather)

