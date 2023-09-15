Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Death Valley National Park may start reopening in mid-October after Hilary flood destroyed roads

More than a year’s worth of rain fell in one day, producing flash floods that undercut pavement and caused roads across the California park to collapse, according to the National Park Service.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Flooding caused by heavy rain on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Gower Gulch near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park.  01:02

Death Valley flooded by remnants of Hurricane Hilary

Flooding caused by heavy rain on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Gower Gulch near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. 

DEATH VALLEY, Calif.Death Valley National Park is tentatively scheduled to begin reopening on Oct. 15, after flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused the park to close Aug. 20.

More than a year’s worth of rain fell that day, producing flash floods that undercut pavement and caused roads across the California park to collapse, according to the National Park Service.

A culvert and section of Harry Wade Road were washed out due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

A culvert and section of Harry Wade Road were washed out due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

(NPS / FOX Weather)

The NPS said the reopening date depends on a number of factors, such as future weather events and the availability of materials to fix State Route 190.

CHILLING IRONY: HOW WORLD HEAT CHAMP DEATH VALLEY OWES NAME, IN PART, TO A SNOWSTORM

SR 190 runs across the park, usually providing points of entry on the park’s west and east sides. On the scheduled reopening day, however, the western entrance will be the only way to access the park, as the eastern entrance will remain closed.

  • Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused road damage in many places, including along CA Hwy 190 near Zabriskie Point.
    Image 1 of 5

    Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused road damage in many places, including along CA Hwy 190 near Zabriskie Point. (NPS)

  • Debris completely covers a paved road near Wildrose Campground in Death Valley National Park.
    Image 2 of 5

    Debris completely covers a paved road near Wildrose Campground in Death Valley National Park. (NPS)

  • Pavement loss along CA SR190 between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant.
    Image 3 of 5

    Pavement loss along CA SR190 between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant. (NPS)

  • Rocks, mud and floodwater being cleared from highway 190 after heavy rains hit Death Valley National Park early evening August 20.
    Image 4 of 5

    Rocks, mud and floodwater being cleared from highway 190 after heavy rains hit Death Valley National Park early evening August 20. (NPS)

  • Comfort stations at Zabriskie Point filled with mud due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
    Image 5 of 5

    Comfort stations at Zabriskie Point filled with mud due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. (NPS)

"We look forward to once again welcoming back visitors. We thank everyone for their patience, especially people traveling from Las Vegas or anywhere east of the park," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

Areas that will be part of the reopening include Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village and The Oasis at Death Valley, where visitors can find lodging, food and fuel. The NPS added that some campgrounds will open at the same time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They noted that park visitors will find most secondary roads to be closed that day.

Tags
Loading.