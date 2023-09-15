Death Valley National Park may start reopening in mid-October after Hilary flood destroyed roads

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Death Valley National Park is tentatively scheduled to begin reopening on Oct. 15, after flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused the park to close Aug. 20.

More than a year’s worth of rain fell that day, producing flash floods that undercut pavement and caused roads across the California park to collapse, according to the National Park Service.

The NPS said the reopening date depends on a number of factors, such as future weather events and the availability of materials to fix State Route 190.

SR 190 runs across the park, usually providing points of entry on the park’s west and east sides. On the scheduled reopening day, however, the western entrance will be the only way to access the park, as the eastern entrance will remain closed.

"We look forward to once again welcoming back visitors. We thank everyone for their patience, especially people traveling from Las Vegas or anywhere east of the park," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

Areas that will be part of the reopening include Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village and The Oasis at Death Valley, where visitors can find lodging, food and fuel. The NPS added that some campgrounds will open at the same time.

They noted that park visitors will find most secondary roads to be closed that day.