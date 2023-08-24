Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

On this day, the National Park Service was founded in 1916

Today, the NPS boasts more than 400 units of historical, scenic and scientific value in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Rick Hoeninghausen, Director of Marketing and Sales at Yellowstone Park Lodges, joined FOX Weather to talk all things Yellowstone.  03:37

Celebrating our National Parks: Wild, wonderful Yellowstone

Rick Hoeninghausen, Director of Marketing and Sales at Yellowstone Park Lodges, joined FOX Weather to talk all things Yellowstone. 

On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation that established the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.

At that time, the Department of the Interior oversaw 14 national parks, 21 national monuments and the Hot Springs and Casa Grande Ruin reservations, according to the NPS. However, this network of units was disjointed, operating under no unified leadership.

President Theodore Roosevelt, John Muir and others in Yosemite; Photographer unknown; Around 1903

President Theodore Roosevelt, John Muir and others in Yosemite National Park. Around 1903.

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

Additionally, the units were vulnerable to private interests. Many of them exploited resources within the parks by hunting wildlife, grazing livestock and cutting down trees for lumber, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

7 AMAZING REASONS TO VISIT YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

The many disparate units were unified into one integrated system, the National Park Service, with the Organic Act in 1916. Some of the largest proponents of this legislation included the National Geographic Society, journalists and railroad interests, the NPS said.

Upper Geyser Basin as seen from top of hill near Grotto Geyser; Photographer unknown; 1912

Upper Geyser Basin as seen from top of hill near Grotto Geyser in Yellowstone National Park. 1912.

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

The legislation also created several roles to manage the NPS. One of which was that of an NPS director. The first was Stephen T. Mather, and then his successor Horace Albright. Both were also supporters of the Organic Act and were critical to its passage.

Stephen T. Mather, the First NPS Director (left). Horace M. Albright, the second NPS Director (right).

Stephen T. Mather, the First NPS Director (left). Horace M. Albright, the second NPS Director (right).

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

Over time, more units were placed under the purview of the NPS. In 1933, an executive order transferred 56 national monuments and military sites from the Forest Service and the War Department to the Park Service.

TRAVEL TO MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL

According to the NPS, the action was "a major step in the development of today's truly national system of parks – a system that includes areas of historical as well as scenic and scientific importance."

The wooden entrance sign to Yellowstone National Park

The wooden entrance sign to Yellowstone National Park, USA.

(Jon G. Fuller / VWPics / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Today, the NPS boasts more than 400 units of historical, scenic and scientific value in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories. Covering more than 84 million acres, the NPS is now managed by over 20,000 employees, according to the NPS.

Tags
Loading.