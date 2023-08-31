Idalia’s tropical threats still pummel Southeast after leaving trail of damage from historic landfall
The Category 3 hurricane roared ashore in the Big Bend region of Florida near Keaton Beach and moved through southern Georgia and the Carolinas, spawning tornadoes, destroying buildings and taking down trees and power lines along its destructive path.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to impact the Carolinas nearly 24 hours after the storm roared ashore in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph.
KEATON BEACH, Fla. – Millions of people in the Southeast are starting to pick up the pieces Thursday after Hurricane Idalia made a historically rare landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning and blasted the region with destructive winds, torrential rain and storm surge flooding.
More than 300,000 power outages remain across the Southeast Thursday morning, but crews have been working diligently to make repairs and restore power even as now Tropical Storm Idalia’s powerful winds were still wreaking havoc across the region.
An incredible time lapse video shows a powerful storm surge from Hurricane Idalia inundating the coast in Cedar Key, Florida, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
A poorlyplaced car is seen sitting adjacent to the coast before the storm, but as the water rose and angry waves continued to batter the area that car eventually was picked up by the storm surge and it floated away. The video continues and shows that the water rise during the height of the storm and eventually recede below the once-covered road.
Another video shows the powerful hurricane-force winds within Idalia’s eyewall as it roared ashore in Perry, Florida, snapping trees and sending debris flying through the air like missiles.
Dramatic video recorded in the eyewall of Hurricane Idalia shows trees and other debris flying through the air as the Category 3 hurricane was making landfall with 125 mph winds early Wednesday morning.
Those Category 3 winds created a massive storm surge that sent walls of water into Florida's Gulf Coast, including a surge several feet deep at where the storm made landfall in Keaton Beach.
Farther south in the Tampa Bay area, officials had warned people to stay away from the beach in Clearwater, Florida, as a storm surge inundated the coast. The storm surge in Tampa Bay and Clearwater reached more than 3 feet by early Wednesday morning, with more water rushing in during the high tide.
Tornado spawned by Idalia tosses car in South Carolina
In addition to the ferocious winds and swells of storm surge, Hurricane Idalia spawned strong thunderstorms across cities from Florida to the Carolinas, and some even produced flash flooding and tornadoes.
The tornado was one of several reports of waterspouts and funnel clouds in South Carolina, but so far was the only reported incident where a touchdown happened as of Wednesday afternoon.
Idalia floods the Southeast with heavy rains, more storm surge
Flooded streets of downtown Charleston.
(@RoddyKnowles / X)
Lighthouse Point on James Island near Charleston, South Carolina.
(Danica Goff / X)
Flooding in Charleston, South Carolina. August 30, 2023.
(Katie Byrne)
Flooding in Charleston.
(@toastofcoast88 / X)
In Charleston, South Carolina, a downed tree at Riverland Dr. & George Griffith Blvd. has closed the roadway in both directions. The driver of the car is okay.
(@CharlestonPD / X)
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
(CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)
Residents try to cut their way through downed trees to return to their homes following Hurricane Idalia in Steinhatchee, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
(Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg)
A destroyed home following Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
(Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg)
A sheriff's deputy picks up an American flag from debris following Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
(Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg)
People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 near Madison, Florida.
(Sean Rayford)
An airboat passes through flood waters in the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023, in Crystal River, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Flooding in Hernando Beach, Florida from Idalia. August 30, 2023.
Sheriff's deputies found this snake headed for higher ground after Idalia flooded Pasco County. "Stay out of the foodwaters" reminded the office on social media. Several commenters identified the snake as a venomous Eastern rattlesnake.
(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
Tree that fell onto a road and power line in Florida.
(@MyFDOT_NEFL / X)
Image 22 of 40
Damages in Valdosta, Georgia from Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023.
( )
Damages in Valdosta, Georgia from Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023. (Image: Billy Heath/FOX Weather)
( )
A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
(CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)
NASA video shows the view from the International Space Station of Hurricane Idalia over Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
( )
NASA video shows the view from the International Space Station of Hurricane Idalia over Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
( )
NASA video shows the view from the International Space Station of Hurricane Idalia over Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
( )
NASA video shows the view from the International Space Station of Hurricane Idalia over Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
( )
NASA video shows the view from the International Space Station of Hurricane Idalia over Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
( )
A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
Ken Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding his apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
David Rudd helps Steve Odom, left, carry a kayak onto his porch through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Heavy rain fall at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
People wade through flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
Cars sit in flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
The Tampa Police Department is out assessing the damage and flooding from Idalia on Wednesday after making landfall in Florida.
(City of Tampa)
High water from Hurricane Idalia storm surge surrounds Tower 1 on Clearwater Beach on Aug. 30, 2023. (Image: Clearwater Police Department)
( )
Storm surge batters Treasure Island on Wednesday morning with numerous reports of flooding.
(@TresIslandFL / X)
Hurricane Idalia led to numerous reports of flooding across the region from Georgia to the Carolinas.
Charleston, South Carolina, was also slammed with a storm surge due to Idalia. Winds of up to 40 mph pushed water from the Atlantic Ocean onto city streets, and the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that water breached the Charleston Batters, the seawall in Charleston.
A resident in a high rise had a unique perspective of the flooding across Charleston Wednesday night. Drivers wade through parking lots to get to their cars. Police cars leave a wake. Tropical Storm Idalia's storm surge and winds combined with the King Tides were no match for the seawall.
Major coastal flooding was also reported in downtown Charleston and Edisto Beach. Water levels eventually reached their 5th-highest levels on record in town, and highest since Hurricane Irma in 1997.
In Georgia, it wasn't water from the ocean but from the skies that caused problems. A rare Flash Flood Emergency was also issued in Valdosta, Georgia, as Idalia dropped more than 7 inches of rain in hours, leading to the town's wettest day in more than 20 years and reports of water rescues as flooding affected homes.
Idalia's winds gusting over 65 mph and rain also uprooted trees across the city and damaged businesses.
What's next for Tropical Storm Idalia?
The latest with Tropical Storm Idalia. (FOX Weather)