Extreme Weather
Videos capture drastic before-and-after shots of Idalia's landfall

Record storm surge from historic Hurricane Idalia inundated much of the Florida Coast. FOX Weather caught it on video.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
Impressive waves riding on the storm surge crash over a car parked on a coastal road in Cedar Key, Florida.  00:46

Major Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend area of Florida. Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth set up cameras and reporters on the coast from Tampa to the Apalachee Bay, south of Tallahassee.

One of the remote cameras Suddath set up was in Cedar Key, Florida, which is north of Tampa. The area was picturesque just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A day later, after Idalia made landfall, the coastal road disappeared. Water flooded half of the first floor of the building.

DRONE VIDEO REVEALS DAMAGE, FLOODING FROM HURRICANE IDALIA LANDFALL NEAR KEATON BEACH

Images of a coastal road in Cedar Key, Florida Tuesday morning before Hurricane Idalia's landfall and after.

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

The video at the top shows waves riding on top of the storm surge, crashing onto a poorly parked Cadillac. By 4 a.m. local time, the car was floating and headed down the coast.

DRAMATIC PHOTOS, VIDEO CAPTURE HURRICANE IDALIA'S HISTORIC LANDFALL IN FLORIDA

Around 4 a.m. the storm surge floated the car and the waves started moving it down the coast.

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

Cedar Key saw a record storm surge of 8.9 feet, according to the NWS. Their previous record was 6.1 feet from Hurricane Hermine in 2016.

Suddath also set up a remote camera in the Low Key Hideaway Tiki Bar in Cedar Key. The bar is on a small island protected from the waves by the main barrier island of Cedar Key. This is the before picture of the crowded bar.

STORM CHASER GOES THROUGH FEROCIOUS EYE OF HURRICANE IDALIA AS IT MADE FLORIDA LANDFALL

The Low Key Hideaway Tiki Bar is a high and dry beach bar normally.

(Low Key Hideaway Tiki Bar / FOX Weather)

The storm surge swamped the restaurant despite being on stilts. Water churns above the level of the tables.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FOX Weather's Exclusive Storm Tracker set up a remote camera inside a Cedar Key bar. This was the scene at the height of the storm surge. 00:16

One of Sudduth's cameras in Horseshoe Beach didn't fare as well. He set up his camera network well above the record storm surge on bridges and poles. 

SCENES OF HURRICANE IDALIA'S DESTRUCTION AS STORM BLASTS REGION WITH 125 MPH WINDS

    FOX Weather's Exclusive Storm Tracker set cameras up higher than even record storm surge levels across Crystal River, Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee. (Mark Sudduth)

    FOX Weather's Exclusive Storm Tracker set cameras up higher than even record storm surge levels across Crystal River, Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee. (Mark Sudduth)

    FOX Weather's Exclusive Storm Tracker set cameras up higher than even record storm surge levels across Crystal River, Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee. (Mark Sudduth)

    FOX Weather's Exclusive Storm Tracker set cameras up higher than even record storm surge levels across Crystal River, Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee. (Mark Sudduth)

The water was high at 5:42 a.m., he said on social media.

The Horseshoe Beach camera still dry at 5:42 the morning of landfall.

(Mark Sudduth / FOX Weather)

A little over an hour later, it was underwater and still recording. 

A remote camera set up on a bridge. Storm surge overwhelmed the camera. Listen to the sounds and take a look at the debris floating in the seawater. 00:31

Clearwater Beach saw a record 5.2 feet of storm surge. Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen started out Friday evening on a wide beach.

Bob Van Dillen was still reporting from the beach Tuesday evening before landfall.

After landfall, he had to retreat to a high-rise hotel. The beach was underwater, as well as several streets inland.

The storm surge retreated as quickly as it arrived. FOX Weather's Robert Ray was at Clearwater Beach while Idalia made landfall to the north in thigh-deep water, dodging falling palm fronds. Hours later, he was walking on dry pavement.

Robert Ray was thigh deep in water during landfall but on dry ground hours later.

(FOX Weather)

