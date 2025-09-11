Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New area to watch in Atlantic as Omega block pattern takes hold of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Atlantic springs to life with new area to watch for development off Africa

After a lull in tropical activity as we approached the statistical peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are now monitoring a new area to watch for possible development over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions could support some slow development over the weekend and into early next week as the tropical wave moves to the west or west-northwest over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Omega block to bring summer temperatures back to central US, much-needed rain for Pacific Northwest

After a couple of weeks under a stagnant weather pattern, things are finally shaking up across the continental U.S. as an Omega block weather pattern will bring summer temperatures roaring back across the heartland, in addition to much-needed rain for the Pacific Northwest.

An Omega block refers to dips in the jet stream where a large area of high pressure is bookended by two areas of low pressure, causing the pattern to resemble the Greek letter Omega (Ω) on a weather map.

This graphic shows warmer temperatures locking in the central U.S. by the Omega block weather pattern.

(FOX Weather)



Florida flash flood threat expands as stalled front brings more rain, thunderstorms

The flash flood threat is expanding across portions of Central and South Florida, and more heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way for Thursday thanks to a stalled cold front loaded with tropical moisture.

Miami has seen more than 8 inches of rain since the end of last weekend, while Orlando, St. Augustine, Daytona Beach and Naples have all picked up more than 5 inches of rain since Sunday.

All that water will maintain an underlying flood threat throughout the week, with parts of the Florida Peninsula in a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in Florida through Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Lightning strikes tree on Wisconsin lake with massive explosion

The dramatic moment a lightning bolt hit a tree in a Wisconsin backyard, sending bits flying and starting a fire, was caught on camera Tuesday.

The tree sat on the edge of an otherwise peaceful lake in Tomahawk, until a lightning bolt hit the tree out of nowhere with a big crack. An explosion of orange flames and pieces of the tree's bark, limbs and leaves went flying after the lightning made contact.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.