Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

What is an Omega block?

This atmospheric phenomenon, which resembles a Greek letter, takes place high above us and can lead to a broken-record type of weather pattern.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
What's known in weather as an "omega blocking pattern" will be taking hold across the U.S. late this weekend into early next week. This pattern occurs when a ridge of high pressure sets up over parts of the western U.S., which generally leads to cooler and cloudy and rainy conditions to parts of the eastern U.S. 02:15

Omega block to bring warmth to West, cooler temps to East

What's known in weather as an "omega blocking pattern" will be taking hold across the U.S. late this weekend into early next week. This pattern occurs when a ridge of high pressure sets up over parts of the western U.S., which generally leads to cooler and cloudy and rainy conditions to parts of the eastern U.S.

Blocking patterns in the upper levels of the atmosphere can lead to some interesting weather on the ground.

One such pattern is called an "Omega block." The name comes from a resemblance to the Greek letter Ω on a weather map. It’s created when two low-pressure systems become cut off from the main flow of the jet stream, and a high-pressure system is sandwiched in between them.

WHAT IS A REX BLOCK?

An example of an Omega block.

(FOX Weather)

This type of pattern usually results in cooler, wetter weather where the lows are situated and drier, warmer weather where the high is located.

Omega blocks are usually large, which means they are one of the more stubborn blocks to break down. This can create concerns about flooding where the wet weather persists and drought worries where the dry weather happens.

Tags
Loading.