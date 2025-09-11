Tropical Atlantic springs to life with new area to watch for development off Africa

MIAMI – After a lull in tropical activity as we approached the statistical peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are now monitoring a new area to watch for possible development over the next week.

History shows us that Sept. 10 is typically the day when there’s the best chance of having active tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

The area of interest bubbled up on Wednesday.

"A tropical wave is forecast to emerge offshore of west Africa in a couple of days," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Forecasters say that environmental conditions could support some slow development over the weekend and into early next week as the wave moves to the west or west-northwest over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

As of Thursday morning, the area has a low chance of development over the next week.

It only takes one

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the recent lull.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

