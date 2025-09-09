Florida's weeklong washout continues to fuel flood threat

Florida's forecast this week is rain and more rain as plenty of tropical moisture keeps storms over the Sunshine State every afternoon and evening, creating the potential for flooding.

The good news is that the mornings will still be pleasant. Residents and visitors can capitalize on time outdoors in the morning before the stormy conditions build by the afternoon.

The FOX Forecast Center said the weeklong washout is due to a lingering frontal boundary in combination with tropical moisture. This weather is also contributing to rain throughout the Southeast this week, as well as potential coastal flooding and dangerous rip current conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place through Wednesday morning for northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia beaches.

Daily sea breeze conditions will focus the heaviest precipitation across the eastern half of the state, where some areas could see between 3 and 5 inches of rain.

Rainfall forecast through Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



All that water will maintain an underlying flood threat throughout the week, with parts of Florida remaining under a Level 1 out of 4 flood threat every day.

Florida's flood threat this week.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, parts of Miami were under a Flash Flood Warning after more than 3.5 inches of rain fell in a few hours.

"Obviously, if you get the heavy rain and repeated rounds of it in an urban area where you have cement and blacktop, it's going to flood," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "But the hope is also that areas that you get more into Alligator Alley, into some of the areas where the ground is a little bit sandier, it can absorb it a little better."

While the flood threat is unwanted, the rain could be beneficial. Parts of South Florida are actually seeing a rain deficit this year. The state's southeastern coast is under severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Miami is about 8 inches below its average rainfall for this time of year, and Fort Lauderdale is 14 inches below average.