World’s largest iceberg breaks apart over South Atlantic

An iceberg once deemed the largest in the world has shrunk to just about one-fifth of its original size, according to experts at the British Antarctic Survey.

The berg, known as A23a, has been rapidly disintegrating since May after drifting near South Georgia Island, which lies between South America and the Antarctic Peninsula.

The agency said the iceberg originally broke free from Antarctica’s ice shelf in 1986 but remained stuck in the Weddell Sea for decades before beginning its slow journey toward the island in 2020.

NOAA’s GOES-East satellite has captured imagery of the iceberg drifting in the powerful Antarctic Circumpolar Current.

The massive chunk of ice was once thought to be nearly the size of Rhode Island, but recent measurements estimate it at just over 600 square miles or about the size of London.

Earlier this year, scientists were concerned that A23a could collide with South Georgia Island and disrupt its pristine environment.

According to NOAA, the island is home to significant populations of penguins, seals and seabirds.

Due to its location roughly off Antarctica, the island has faced several encounters with massive icebergs over the years, some of which have caused significant disruptions to the ecosystem.

The decline of A23a follows a familiar pattern seen with other giant icebergs in the current.

With A23a’s demise, the world’s largest iceberg is now considered to be D15a, which was reported to be located in the Amery Sea off eastern Antarctica.

While icebergs of this magnitude are rare, Andrew Meijers, Ph.D., an oceanographer at the BAS, has previously stated that these events are part of the natural life cycle of ice sheets.

Still, scientists warn that warming ocean temperatures are increasing the frequency of large calving events and could lead to more mega icebergs.

The U.S. National Ice Center monitors dozens of icebergs that pose potential hazards to shipping routes near Antarctica in coordination with the BAS.