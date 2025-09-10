California's Garnet Fire threatens thousands-year-old sequoia trees in Sierra National Forest

Firefighters are working to prevent further losses of ancient sequoia trees in California as the Garnet Fire continues to burn in the Sierra National Forest.

The wildfire, northeast of Fresno, California, started on Aug. 24, following a lightning strike, and has burned more than 56,700 acres.

Firefighters are trying to protect McKinley Grove, which is home to historic giant sequoia trees. The tallest trees in McKinley Grove are more than 230 feet high, and some are thousands of years old, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

On Wednesday, California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 Operations Section Chief Don Freguila said the grove has faced low to moderate fire intensity over the last couple of days. He said firefighters continue to limit "mortality" in the grove. The grove is being protected by 24-hour sprinkler coverage, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"We’re in there with boots on the ground, trying to cool down those roots," Freguila said.

Firefighting among these giant trees is also very dangerous.

"Some of these trees are 2,000 or 3,000 years old," he said. "Stuff is falling out of those trees."

Freguila also added that "sequoia are a fire-adapted species, they need fire to reproduce."

According to the National Park Service, sequoia bark can protect trees against fire, but after decades of fires some scars may not continue to heal.

Fire also helps the sequoia cones open up, exposing seeds to the fire-swept soil below.

More than 2,600 firefighters and personnel are working the Garnet Fire, which is 15% contained.