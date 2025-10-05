Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical threat looms in Atlantic as rain, King Tides fuel flood risk

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 95L likely to become tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry soon

It’s been an extremely busy period for the tropical Atlantic Basin with the development of hurricanes Imelda and Humberto over the past few weeks, and now the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on Invest 95L for possible tropical development.

The NHC says the broad area of low pressure spinning off the Cabo Verde Islands is entering into an area favorable for development, and a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Jerry is likely to form by the middle to end of this week as it approaches parts of the Leeward Islands.

This graphic shows the latest information with Invest 95L in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Florida flash flood threat fueled by tropical moisture

After being spared from back-to-back hurricanes, Florida will continue to see the potential for flooding rain through the weekend and to start the workweek as tropical moisture streams toward the Sunshine State.

Former hurricanes Imelda and Humberto have left conditions in the Atlantic ripe for a persistent rainy and windy pattern throughout the Southeast. Tropical moisture and a stalled cold front across Florida will create widespread rainfall and an increased risk of flash flooding.

King Tide event puts Southeast, mid-Atlantic on flood alert

The Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts are bracing for continued coastal flooding as seasonal King Tides, this month’s Supermoon and persistent onshore flow combine to push coastal water levels higher through midweek.

As a result, numerous weather alerts have been issued in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, including Coastal Flood Advisories, Coastal Flood Warnings and Rip Current Statements, from the Carolinas through Florida.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the greatest flood threat will occur early this week, but elevated tides will persist into the latter half of the week, too. Conditions should start to improve by mid- to late-week.

Photos: Massive debris piles along Outer Banks after 9 homes crumble from rough surf

Piles of debris are being moved from the Outer Banks village of Buxton , North Carolina, to a designated spot for removal as rough surf continues to threaten more homes in this unique coastal community threatened by coastal erosion.

Two hurricanes, Imelda and Humberto, passed hundreds of miles offshore from the U.S. East Coast last week, exasperating the rough coastal conditions in North Carolina 's Dare County, causing nine homes on Hatteras Island to fall into the surf. Click here to see the dramatic photos showing massive debris piles littering the landscape.

