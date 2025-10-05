Invest 95L likely to become next tropical depression as system spins across Atlantic

MIAMI – It’s been an extremely busy period for the tropical Atlantic Basin with the development of hurricanes Imelda and Humberto over the past few weeks, and now the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on Invest 95L for possible tropical development.

The term "invest" is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

This graphic shows the latest information with Invest 95L in the Atlantic.

According to the NHC, Invest 95L is continuing to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development of the system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to end of this week while it moves across the central tropical Atlantic and approaching portions of the Leeward Islands.

Currently, the NHC is giving the system a high chance of development over the next seven days.

NHC monitors Gulf for possible tropical development

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for tropical development in the Gulf.

The NHC is also keeping its eyes on an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf that has a near-zero chance of tropical development but is bringing rain to cities along the Gulf Coast.

The NHC said the weak area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The system is expected to move slowly off to the northwest over the next day or two, reaching the Texas coast by Monday.

However, the NHC said development of the system is unlikely due to strong upper-level winds in the area.