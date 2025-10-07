Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic, will likely strengthen into hurricane within days

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday, adding to the increased activity in the tropical Atlantic Basin as we move closer to the end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the latest information with Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

The system was first designated as Invest 95L before becoming Tropical Storm Jerry late Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Jerry is currently located about 1,315 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the west at 24 mph.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said a decrease in forward speed and a turn to the west-northwest is expected over the next few days. On that track, the NHC said the center of Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday or Friday.

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Jerry is also expected to strengthen into a hurricane in a day or two.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Refresh this page and download our free FOX Weather app for updates on this developing situation.