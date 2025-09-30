October skywatching guide: Super Harvest Moon and meteor showers illuminate the month

October is the first full month of fall, bringing cooler temperatures, Halloween and some exciting skywatching events that you don't want to miss.

The month is filled with a Supermoon and two meteor showers worth looking out for.

Full Harvest Supermoon

October kicks off with the Super Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 6.

The Supermoon will rise in the east just after sunset, according to EarthSky.org.

It's called a Supermoon because the moon is close to Earth, making it appear a little larger than usual.

The Harvest Moon is the moon closest to the autumn equinox, EarthSky reported. So, while September's full moon occurred earlier in the month on Sept. 7, the October full moon is closer to the equinox, which occurred on Sept. 22.

Draconid Meteor Shower

The Draconids Meteor Shower is predicted to peak on Oct. 8.

According to EarthSky.org, the best time to watch the Draconids in 2025 is as darkness falls on the evening of Oct. 8 through the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 9.

A thick waning gibbous Moon will light up the sky, following the Super Harvest Moon. So try to block it out to get the best view of the meteors.

The Draconids are likely to only produce a few meteors per hour, but some years offer more exciting shows than others, according to EarthSky.

In rare instances, the Draco constellation has been known to spew forth hundreds of meteors in a single hour.

EarthSky said the possibility of a fury of meteors from the Draconids keeps many skygazers outside for many hours a night, hoping to catch a glimpse.

It looks unlikely that such an explosion of meteors will happen this year, but the odds aren't zero.

Orionid meteor shower

The Orionids, another spectacular and popular meteor show, will peak around midnight on Oct. 21.

But, the meteor shower is visible from late September to late November, according to EarthSky.org.

These meteors are known for their brightness and their speed, according to NASA.

The start of the peak will be around dusk on Oct. 20.

The Orionids can sometimes also produce fireballs, so look for bright explosions of light when viewing.

This year, the Orionids will peak around the New Moon, so moonlight shouldn't interfere with seeing the shower.

NASA says to be patient when looking for the Orionids, as the show can last until dawn.

Happy Halloween!

Though no spectacular celestial events are forecast for All Hallow's Eve, a waxing gibbous Moon will illuminate the night sky for any spooky festivities.

