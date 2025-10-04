King Tide event enhancing coastal flooding threat along Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Southeast coast is bracing for continued coastal flooding as seasonal King Tides, this month’s Supermoon and persistent onshore flow combine to push coastal water levels higher through midweek.

The unusually high tides are partially the result of the full Moon’s gravitational pull and its closest approach to Earth, with tide levels expected to peak by midweek.

As a result, numerous weather alerts have been issued, including Coastal Flood Advisories, Coastal Flood Warnings and Rip Current Statements, from the Carolinas through the Sunhine State.

The first Supermoon of the year will reach peak illumination just before midnight on Tuesday along the East Coast.

The natural satellite's gravitational pull causes the oceans to bulge on the side closest to the Moon and the side farthest from it, creating the two daily high tides and two low tides experienced along most coasts.

During perigee, when the moon is closest to Earth, those tides become even more extreme, leading to what experts call King Tides.

The timing of this latest King Tide event comes as parts of the East Coast are still reeling from weeks of rough surf and recurrent coastal flooding.

In the Outer Banks of North Carolina, nearly a dozen structures have collapsed over the last week due to pounding surf and ongoing beach erosion.

In Charleston, South Carolina, tides routinely force the closure of downtown streets, with floodwater deep enough for vehicles to stall.

Additional communities that could experience flooding include Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia and St. Augustine, Miami and Key West in Florida, where drainage systems are usually compromised during high tides.

After this week’s event, there are two more Supermoons remaining this year: the Beaver Moon on Nov. 5 and the Cold Moon on Dec. 4.

Both lunar events are expected to increase tidal levels, but not as significantly as October’s event.

Rip tide threat

Forecasters urge residents in coastal zones that regularly experience "sunny day flooding" to move vehicles to higher ground and prepare for temporary road closures.

Even minor tidal flooding can make streets impassable, especially in low-lying neighborhoods.

Owners who drive through floodwater are urged to thoroughly rinse their vehicles afterward, as saltwater exposure can lead to corrosion and electrical damage over time.