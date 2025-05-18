Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heartland communities decimated by tornadoes face renewed storm risk

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, May 18, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dozens dead after severe weather, tornadoes tear across Kentucky, Missouri

Recovery operations are underway, and first responders are continuing their heroic efforts to search for survivors among the countless piles of destroyed homes and businesses in Kentucky and Missouri, days after a disastrous tornado outbreak tore across those states, leaving dozens of people dead.

Kentucky suffered widespread damage, especially in London and Somerset. Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 19 people were killed in his state, although Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers believes that number could be closer to two dozen.

At least seven people were killed in Missouri when the severe weather and tornadoes swept across the state, including in the St. Louis area. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that slammed St. Louis has a preliminary rating of EF-3, with winds estimated to be about 150 mph. In addition, the twister was up to a mile wide at some points when it was carving out its path of deadly destruction.

Strong to intense tornadoes threaten Plains as multiday severe weather risk targets millions

Millions of Americans in the Plains, South and Midwest will be at risk of dangerous storms this week, including communities that were just slammed by deadly tornadoes and severe weather.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe storms on Sunday, including cities such as Wichita, Kansas. A Level 3 out of 5 risk is posted for Monday and Tuesday. Areas that were impacted by deadly tornadoes on Friday night are included in the Monday and Tuesday threat zones.

This graphic shows areas where severe weather is possible this week.

Best and worst airports for Memorial Day travel

The unofficial start to summer is getting closer, and millions of people across the U.S. are getting ready to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Data collected by AirHelp revealed the 10 best and worst airports for flight disruptions ahead of this year's holiday. The data came from airports with 10,000 or more flights during April 2025.

Airports in California had the fewest disruptions, while airports in Texas and New Jersey had the most.

Look: Sky above Chicago turns apocalyptic amid Dust Storm Warning

The skies over Chicago became an apocalyptic scene Friday as a dust storm raced through the Windy City. The National Weather Service started issuing alerts about the dust in central Illinois and western Indiana on Friday evening, and a Dust Storm Warning was in effect in Chicago until 9 p.m. local time.

Images circulating on social media showed a huge dust cloud moving through places such as Bloomington and Homer Glen in Illinois before the cloud arrived in Chicago.

