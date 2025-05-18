Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heartland communities decimated by tornadoes face renewed storm risk

Top weather news for Sunday, May 18, 2025: Communities just now entering recovery mode in the wake of deadly tornadoes and severe weather will be at risk again as millions of people in the Plains, South and Midwest face a renewed multiday severe storm threat this week.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Recovery operations are underway in Kentucky and Missouri after deadly tornadoes carved paths of destruction across the regions, including the St. Louis area. FOX Weather Meteorologists Kendall Smith and Michael Estime break down the latest on May 18, 2025.

Deadly tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Kentucky, Missouri

Recovery operations are underway in Kentucky and Missouri after deadly tornadoes carved paths of destruction across the regions, including the St. Louis area. FOX Weather Meteorologists Kendall Smith and Michael Estime break down the latest on May 18, 2025.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, May 18, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dozens dead after severe weather, tornadoes tear across Kentucky, Missouri

Recovery operations are underway, and first responders are continuing their heroic efforts to search for survivors among the countless piles of destroyed homes and businesses in Kentucky and Missouri, days after a disastrous tornado outbreak tore across those states, leaving dozens of people dead.

Kentucky suffered widespread damage, especially in London and Somerset. Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 19 people were killed in his state, although Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers believes that number could be closer to two dozen.

At least seven people were killed in Missouri when the severe weather and tornadoes swept across the state, including in the St. Louis area. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that slammed St. Louis has a preliminary rating of EF-3, with winds estimated to be about 150 mph. In addition, the twister was up to a mile wide at some points when it was carving out its path of deadly destruction.

LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Members from a local church pray with Tony and Joe McFall, who lost their father and step-mother during the tornado in the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. A tornado struck communities in Somerset and London, Kentucky, leaving over 10 dead and more injured. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

LONDON, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Members from a local church pray with Tony and Joe McFall, who lost their father and step-mother during the tornado in the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. A tornado struck communities in Somerset and London, Kentucky, leaving over 10 dead and more injured.  (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Strong to intense tornadoes threaten Plains as multiday severe weather risk targets millions

Millions of Americans in the Plains, South and Midwest will be at risk of dangerous storms this week, including communities that were just slammed by deadly tornadoes and severe weather.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe storms on Sunday, including cities such as Wichita, Kansas. A Level 3 out of 5 risk is posted for Monday and Tuesday. Areas that were impacted by deadly tornadoes on Friday night are included in the Monday and Tuesday threat zones.

This graphic shows areas where severe weather is possible this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Best and worst airports for Memorial Day travel

The unofficial start to summer is getting closer, and millions of people across the U.S. are getting ready to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Data collected by AirHelp revealed the 10 best and worst airports for flight disruptions ahead of this year's holiday. The data came from airports with 10,000 or more flights during April 2025. 

Airports in California had the fewest disruptions, while airports in Texas and New Jersey had the most.

FILE - American Airlines Boeing 777-223 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport during Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

FILE - American Airlines Boeing 777-223 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport during Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Getty Images)

Look: Sky above Chicago turns apocalyptic amid Dust Storm Warning

The skies over Chicago became an apocalyptic scene Friday as a dust storm raced through the Windy City. The National Weather Service started issuing alerts about the dust in central Illinois and western Indiana on Friday evening, and a Dust Storm Warning was in effect in Chicago until 9 p.m. local time.

Images circulating on social media showed a huge dust cloud moving through places such as Bloomington and Homer Glen in Illinois before the cloud arrived in Chicago.

A dust storm moves through Chicago, Illinois, on May 16, 2025.

A dust storm moves through Chicago, Illinois, on May 16, 2025.

(BrandonKoretz/X / FOX Weather)

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...