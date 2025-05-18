Search and rescue efforts continue in Kentucky, Missouri after deadly tornado outbreak devastates communities

Recovery operations are underway in Kentucky and Missouri after deadly tornadoes carved paths of destruction across the regions, including the St. Louis area. FOX Weather Meteorologists Kendall Smith and Michael Estie break down the latest on May 18, 2025.
Debris is seen on a damaged car after a tornado hit in London, Kentucky on May 17, 2025. Severe storms that swept through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said on May 17. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tornado damage in Laurel County, Kentucky.
(@jsmithwx)
Tornado-damaged Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis, Missouri.
Aerial footage of tornado damage in St. Louis
(Katie Byrne)
Drone footage of Centennial Christian Church after the tornado.
(Katie Byrne)
Bricks and debris in front of Centennial Christian Church.
(Katie Byrne)
Tornado damage in Pulaski County, Kentucky on May 17, 2025.
(Somerset Pulaski County Special Response)
(Somerset Pulaski County Special Response)
Tornado damage in London, Kentucky as seen on May 17, 2025.
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
(London Mayor Randall Weddle)
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
An ominous cloud formation is seen in the St. Louis metro as a tornado-warned storm moved through the city May 16, 2025.
(Sean Malone/KMOX News)
An ominous cloud formation is seen in the St. Louis metro as a tornado-warned storm moved through the city May 16, 2025.
(Sean Malone/KMOX News)
A tornado moves across parts of Missouri on May 16, 2025.
(Brandon Copic)
An uprooted tree is seen in Clayton, Missouri, near St. Louis, on May 16, 2025.
(timconttreras25/X)
Storm damage is seen in Clayton, Missouri, near St. Louis, on May 16, 2025.
(timconttreras25/X)
Storm damage is seen in the Forest Park neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, on May 16, 2025.
(Aishah French)
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
(Laurel County (Ky) Fiscal Court)
"We’ve had more than our fair share of natural disasters in Kentucky in recent years," Beshear said. "And while we can’t know why Kentucky keeps getting hit, and it feels tough for our people to be facing this level of pain and destruction, one thing we know here in the commonwealth is how to come together, live our faith and values and help our neighbors in their time of need."
Among the dead in Kentucky was a longtime firefighter, according to the Laurel County Fire Department. Officials said Maj. Leslie Roger Leatherman was fatally injured during his heroic response to the devastating tornado that slammed the community.
"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our first responders face every day, and the incredible bravery they show in the face of disaster," officials said.
Residents there were being asked to stay away and allow first responders to continue their work safely and effectively.
A tornado that swept through London, Kentucky Friday night left multiple people dead and a wide swath of significant damage.
Video from London on Friday showed extensive damage, with multiple homes destroyed and vehicles barely recognizable as debris littered the neighborhood and lightning still flashed in the background.
"(My daughter) got scared, so we went to the hallway," a woman named Leslie, who survived the storm with her family, told emergency officials in the video. "And we were in there about two minutes and then my husband came running in and pretty much jumped on top of her because you could feel the air sucking in, and it sounded like a train. And then we saw stuff falling, and next thing you knew, most of the house was gone."
Tornado damage in London, Kentucky as seen on May 17, 2025.
(London Mayor Randall Weddle / FOX Weather)
London Mayor Randall Weddle posted several photos from an aerial tour of the damage given by Air Evac Life Team, which itself lost its hangar and one of its helicopters to the tornado.
Photos show wide swaths of damaged buildings across the London Corbin airport and into surrounding neighborhoods.
Tornado damage in Pulaski County, Kentucky on May 17, 2025.
(Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / FOX Weather)
A state of emergency was declared in Somerset, in Pulaski County, after a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-2 tore across that community.
"Damage is extensive and loss of life occurred, the extent of which is not fully reported as of this (declaration)," Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said.
While one of the deaths in Kentucky occurred in Somerset, Keck said the tornado spared hundreds of homes.
Beshear said first responders from Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard, the Kentucky State Police, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been in the area since Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that slammed St. Louis has a preliminary rating of EF-3, with winds estimated to be about 140 mph. In addition, the twister was up to a mile wide at some points when it was carving out its path of deadly destruction.
St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said at least five storm-related fatalities have been confirmed in her city. She also implemented a city-wide curfew because over 5,000 homes were affected by the storms.
Much of the damage in the St. Louis area seems to have happened in the University City area.