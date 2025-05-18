Search and rescue efforts continue in Kentucky, Missouri after deadly tornado outbreak devastates communities

LONDON, Ky. – Recovery operations are underway, and first responders are continuing their heroic efforts to search for survivors among the countless piles of destroyed homes and businesses in Kentucky and Missouri, days after a disastrous tornado outbreak tore across those regions, leaving dozens of people dead.

Kentucky suffered widespread damage, especially in London and Somerset. Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 18 people were killed in his state, although Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers believes that number could be closer to two dozen.

Beshear is no stranger to deadly disasters slamming the state. Back in early April, several people were killed and hundreds were displaced after historic flooding. And just like he did during that disaster, Beshear held a news conference after touring the most recent severe weather damage that has impacted communities.

"We’ve had more than our fair share of natural disasters in Kentucky in recent years," Beshear said. "And while we can’t know why Kentucky keeps getting hit, and it feels tough for our people to be facing this level of pain and destruction, one thing we know here in the commonwealth is how to come together, live our faith and values and help our neighbors in their time of need."

Among the dead in Kentucky was a longtime firefighter, according to the Laurel County Fire Department. Officials said Maj. Leslie Roger Leatherman was fatally injured during his heroic response to the devastating tornado that slammed the community.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our first responders face every day, and the incredible bravery they show in the face of disaster," officials said.

Residents there were being asked to stay away and allow first responders to continue their work safely and effectively.

Video from London on Friday showed extensive damage, with multiple homes destroyed and vehicles barely recognizable as debris littered the neighborhood and lightning still flashed in the background.

"(My daughter) got scared, so we went to the hallway," a woman named Leslie, who survived the storm with her family, told emergency officials in the video. "And we were in there about two minutes and then my husband came running in and pretty much jumped on top of her because you could feel the air sucking in, and it sounded like a train. And then we saw stuff falling, and next thing you knew, most of the house was gone."

London Mayor Randall Weddle posted several photos from an aerial tour of the damage given by Air Evac Life Team, which itself lost its hangar and one of its helicopters to the tornado.

Photos show wide swaths of damaged buildings across the London Corbin airport and into surrounding neighborhoods.

A state of emergency was declared in Somerset, in Pulaski County, after a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-2 tore across that community.

"Damage is extensive and loss of life occurred, the extent of which is not fully reported as of this (declaration)," Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said.

While one of the deaths in Kentucky occurred in Somerset, Keck said the tornado spared hundreds of homes.

Beshear said first responders from Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard, the Kentucky State Police, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been in the area since Saturday morning.

Deadly Missouri tornado rated EF-3

At least seven people were killed in Missouri when the severe weather and tornadoes swept across the state, including in the St. Louis area.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that slammed St. Louis has a preliminary rating of EF-3, with winds estimated to be about 140 mph. In addition, the twister was up to a mile wide at some points when it was carving out its path of deadly destruction.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said at least five storm-related fatalities have been confirmed in her city. She also implemented a city-wide curfew because over 5,000 homes were affected by the storms.

Much of the damage in the St. Louis area seems to have happened in the University City area.

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Olivianna Calmes found damage in Clayton, just south of University City. She said she has seen several trees damaged, and some trees have fallen on cars in the area.

"The skies turned green," Rachel, a resident of Clayton, told Calmes. "The winds started whipping. Then, it fell silent, and then you heard what sounded like a train, and everything started falling.

In Scott County, located about 2 hours south of St. Louis, the sheriff reported at least two storm-related deaths and multiple injuries.