2 dead, 1 missing, hundreds displaced as Kentucky grapples with historic flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky is reeling after days of relentless severe storms brought an unprecedented deluge and triggered widespread flooding that has ravaged communities across the state.

The FOX Forecast Center said it's all part of a larger weather system that has dumped historic amounts of rainfall from Kansas to Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service has issued a staggering 847 flood reports across 16 states in recent days, with over 1,100 flash flood reports recorded nationwide this year – a figure typically not reached until June.

However, it's Kentucky's western region that has been particularly hard hit, with rainfall totals exceeding 15 inches in Benton and Hickory.

FEARS OF RIVER FLOODING RISE IN MISSISSIPPI, OHIO VALLEYS AMID MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Catastrophic consequences in the state include two confirmed fatalities – a child in Frankfort and a woman in Nelson County – and one boater still missing in McCracken County, where search and rescue efforts continued Monday.

"We have seen rescue after rescue after rescue that have turned what could be a very deadly event into one where, sadly, we've lost two individuals," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "It could have been so much worse."

Footage captured by X user @Collins_Wx showed crews from the Winchester Fire Department conducting search and rescues in a flooded street of Frankfort on Sunday.

CHILDREN, FIRST RESPONDERS AMONG AT LEAST 21 DEAD AS TORNADOES, SEVERE WEATHER, FLOODING RAVAGE SEVERAL STATES

An aerial view of the famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort shows it surrounded by floodwaters. As of Sunday, the distillery was closed and will not be accessible to consumers or employees.

"We will be closed through Thursday, April 10th at a minimum," the distillery said on social media. "As this is a rapidly unfolding situation, visits may be impacted beyond that time, and we will continue to provide updates as they are available. Due to the unprecedented and ongoing rain and flooding, we are not able to advise on the impact to our total distillery footprint."

Infrastructure impacted, curfews enacted, evacuations ordered

Residents of Frankfort were placed under a mandatory curfew Sunday as the nearby Kentucky River swelled to near-record levels. On Monday morning, the river was at 48.14 feet, some 17 feet above flood stage and just shy of the 48.47-foot record, officials said.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson enacted a curfew for all flood-affected areas of the city until Monday morning.

"We understand that this curfew may cause inconvenience, but it is a necessary measure to ensure public safety, prevent looting and vandalism and will allow our first responders and recovery teams to operate efficiently," Wilkerson said.

SEE IT: BUILDING SPOTTED GETTING SWEPT DOWN SWOLLEN KENTUCKY RIVER

While water utility crews work to restore services, Beshear said conservation efforts are crucial, particularly in Franklin County, where approximately 100,000 people rely on a potentially strained water system. The governor said state office buildings in Frankfort were closed Monday, and a decision on reopening is expected later in the day.

This footage was captured by Kali Sanders, the manager of Canoe Kentucky, who said that it shows severe flooding outside of her store in Frankfort.

DRONE VIDEOS SHOW PARTS OF KENTUCKY TOWNS DISAPPEAR UNDER FLOODWATERS

During a news conference Monday, Beshear underscored the critical need for public vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines as the historic flooding event continues to impact the state.

"This event is not over until the waters have receded, until the areas that have flooded are fully dry, until we don't have saturated ground that can create mudslides over roads and bridges," the governor cautioned.

About 540 state roadways have been closed, with a majority of these closures in Western Kentucky due to severe flooding, Beshear added. Major routes such as the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County and Interstate 65 at mile marker 64 in LaRue County have since reopened.

SEE IT: MISSOURI, KENTUCKY OVERTAKEN BY FLOODWATERS AFTER DAYS OF TORRENTIAL RAIN

Mandatory evacuations have also been issued in Carroll and Pendleton counties due to the rising water.

"If you're told to evacuate, evacuate," Beshear warned. "We're not looking again at weeks here. We're just looking at days, and we want everybody to be safe."

The severe weather that has pummeled the state for nearly a week has also impacted infrastructure. More than 1,100 people are currently without water service and about 3,000 are under a boil water advisory, the governor noted.

CATASTROPHIC RAIN TRIGGERS FLOOD EMERGENCIES, EVACUATIONS ON FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY OF RELENTLESS STORMS

Helping the displaced

Emergency response efforts have been extensive, with over 50 shelters currently open across the state. Displaced residents are also being housed in state parks, hotels and temporary housing units. The United Way and the American Red Cross are providing support.

The Kentucky National Guard has also mobilized about 350 soldiers and airmen to conduct various missions, including water rescues and utilizing high-axle vehicles to reach stranded individuals.

The Kentucky State Police reported answering nearly 16,000 calls and are providing extra patrols in evacuated areas to ensure safety and security. Troopers have even been conducting door-to-door checks in vulnerable areas.