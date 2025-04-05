Drone videos show parts of Kentucky towns disappear under floodwaters

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Parts of the southwestern Kentucky town of Hopkinsville became submerged on Friday, after heavy rains from a stalled storm system drenched the region.

More than 8 inches of rain fell, causing local rivers and creeks to surge and overflow their banks and into the surrounding areas.

Drone video shows homes, businesses and other structures turned into islands, as they became surrounded by murky brown floodwater.

The rigid, straight lines of city blocks were interrupted by the undisciplined, free-flowing borders of the flood.

Officials in Hopkinsville reported 60% of their downtown area was underwater.

"It’s destroyed. I can’t salvage anything out of it," said Paul Garrett, a Hopkinsville resident whose home was flooded. "I’ve lived here a long time, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it. The weather crew has been good about warning us about things. Take it for granted or not, you just wind up at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Many areas throughout the Bluegrass State have been devastated by a storm system that has dropped multiple rounds of rain over the past few days.

Flooding from this weather event has led to rescues throughout the state, such as the town of High Bridge in northern Kentucky.

Footage shows at least 10 homes surrounded by floodwater with some water rescues underway.

Flash flooding also led to the death of a 9-year-old boy, who was swept away by floodwater while on his way to school in Frankfort.

Also in Frankfort, a home was spotted floating down the Kentucky River, after flooding dislodged the building from its foundation.

The rainfall is set to die down by Sunday, but the impacts of the flooding events will persist.