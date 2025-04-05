See it: Building spotted getting swept down swollen Kentucky River

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky was all too apparent on Saturday as witnesses captured video of what appeared to be a large building floating down the swollen Kentucky River.

Todd Daugherty captured the scene on video of what resembled a house or a similar type of structure with a green metal roof being carried away down the river in Frankfort.

Authorities are still unsure where the structure came from but believe it has been in the river for some time, as most of the state has grappled with heavy rainfall and floodwaters.

Residents were warned against venturing into low-lying areas and regions where rivers and streams were above their banks and in flood stage.

"You can see where the river is now," said Franklin County Judge Executive Michael Mueller. "Just want to kind of bring everybody up to speed on what the new predictions are. So, they have just released that the river will crest at 44.2’ on Monday morning at 8 a.m. So, everybody along the river is basically evacuated that needs to. It's a very, very dangerous situation."

The river was one of dozens of waterways that were considered to be in moderate or major flood status.

The flash flooding has already claimed at least two lives in Kentucky, with fatalities reported in Franklin County and nearby Nelson County, according to the governor’s office.

On Friday, a boy was swept away by floodwaters while on his way to school in Frankfort, and on Saturday, a 74-year-old man was found in a submerged vehicle east of Louisville.

Rising rivers are the result of some communities seeing 10-20 inches of rainfall in less than a week’s time, as a stalled frontal boundary has been the focus of the heavy rainfall and occasional severe weather.

"Rain totals have been higher than expected, and conditions are serious across the state," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "My request for an emergency declaration was approved, giving us the federal support we need. Swift water rescue teams are out, and we've received emergency response support from other states. Please be alert, avoid high water, and make smart decisions. Stay safe, Kentucky."

As of Saturday, more than 400 roadways were impacted by flooding across the Commonwealth, with additional rainfall expected over the weekend.

The flooding is just the latest in a series of weather disasters to impact the Bluegrass State, where communities are still trying to recover.

"I want everybody to be safe and take care of your neighbors. If anybody needs anything, as always, reach out," Mueller stated.