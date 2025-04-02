Attitudes toward tornado preparedness in US changing as storm risk zones shift

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Weather disasters outside of the traditional "Tornado Alley" are driving residents in emerging threat zones to invest in tornado shelters, according to weather preparedness advocates and those in the private business sector.

The U.S. experiences an average of more than 1,200 tornadoes annually, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and claiming dozens of lives.

Tornadoes typically form when warm, moist air from the Gulf collides with cooler, dry air from the north, resulting in the development of powerful supercells.

In the past, "Tornado Alley" was widely considered to span Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, but both climatologists and observations now indicate that states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are experiencing an increasing frequency of tornadoes.

A storm preparedness company observing this shift is Survive-A-Storm, a commercial business that sells and installs tornado shelters across the country.

"When we started out, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri were the hot spots for tornadoes," a representative from Survive-A-Storm explained. "Now, we’re seeing Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee emerging as new high-risk areas."

Researchers warn that this shift in weather patterns has significant implications for disaster preparedness and response, particularly in densely populated areas that are not as familiar with the risks posed by severe thunderstorms.

The new reality has been highlighted by several tornado outbreaks, including the December 2021 event that devastated Mayfield, Kentucky. The storm system produced more than 70 tornadoes, which killed nearly 100 people and caused about $4 billion in damage.

Although the weather event was well-forecast, it still caught many off guard, primarily due to its impact on densely populated areas outside the typical December storm zone.

WHY TORNADO ALLEY IS SHIFTING EAST

In response to the disaster in the Bluegrass State, there was a surge in the construction of both public and private storm shelters in Kentucky – a trend that many in the weather enterprise hope doesn’t require another tragedy to spur action.

Similar upticks in the construction of storm shelters occurred after the EF-5 tornado in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, and after the deadly EF-5 twister in Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013.

Another trend noticed by storm shelter builders is the type of shelter being constructed, with more people showing interest in above-ground shelters that are closer to their residences.

"We have also seen a major shift from below-ground shelters to EF-5-rated above-ground shelters," David Cullison, an account manager with Survive-A-Storm, told FOX Weather. "People like having a shelter in a garage or close to the back door."

Above-ground tornado shelters can result in lower construction costs and are often more accessible than traditional underground bunkers.

While the exact number of homes with sufficient storm shelters is unknown, estimates suggest that only 10-20% of homes in the heartland and throughout the South are equipped with adequate tornado bunkers.

TORNADO ALLEY: 7 THINGS TO KNOW

Residents in some states are eligible for funding and reimbursements for shelters, but it is not always clear who qualifies.

This is why consumer advocacy groups advise customers to seek out licensed professionals, as they are more likely to know if funding is available.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency does not directly cover the cost of constructing storm shelters but provides local governments with funds through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is then allocated to local applicants.

Kansas is one of several states that allows the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to fund safe rooms. Tennessee, on the other hand, does not offer extensive weather preparation grant programs, despite its frequent disasters and growing public support. A resident from outside of Memphis has launched an online petition to change this, gathering nearly 3,800 signatures urging state legislators to revise their approach to severe weather preparation.

"I am a resident of Fayette County, TN, and given the severity of the storms in recent years, I am concerned that most homes in Western Tennessee do not provide adequate protection from high-energy storms," the petition’s sponsor said in an online post.

Tornado activity in the mid-South occurs year-round, with heightened peaks during the spring and again in late fall through early winter.