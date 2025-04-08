At least 25 killed as historic flood disaster leaves towns underwater after deadly barrage of severe weather
At least 25 people in seven states have been killed due to the severe weather, including deaths from tornadoes and extreme weather in Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, and fatalities from flooding in Kentucky.
Countless communities across several states are continuing to experience deadly flooding in the aftermath of a nearly two week stretch of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Kendall Smith have the latest on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
FRANKFORT, Ky. –A deadly barrage of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes.
Drone photo shows a flooded Western Kentuck Parkway at the White Mills-Eastview Exit.
(Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Flooded highway 1375 in Glendale, Kentucky on Sunday.
(Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
Photo shows a flooded Highway 84 between WK & Four Corners.
(Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
A car drives past the flooded Nolin River on a highway unaffected by flooding.
(Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Farm sits on the edge of flooding in Glendale, Kentucky.
(Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Scenes of the flood caused by heavy rains across the Midwest of the U.S. in Frankfort, Kentuky, on April 7, 2025.
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP)
Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
( )
( )
An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
An aerial view shows floodwater along Highway 61 following large storms on April 07, 2025 near Sikeston, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
( )
( )
In this aerial view, vehicles drive through a flooded street following large storms on April 07, 2025 in Portageville, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
( )
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
(Eric Willoughby/X)
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
(Eric Willoughby/X)
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
(Eric Willoughby/X)
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
(Eric Willoughby/X)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
Sandbag barricades are stacked in downtown Frankfort, Kentuky, to guard against flooding on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
(LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
City and county workers create a sandbag wall as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
(Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
(Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
A boy looks out from a parking garage as two people on take a boat into the flood waters on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
(Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
(Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
((Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))
( )
( )
( )
Floodwater covers a roadway on April 06, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
( )
Ohio River flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025.
(Matt Bruning/ODOT)
A giant hole in this resident's home exposes a car parked in the garage.
(FOX Weather)
More debris is mangled and piled up as crews work to clean up the damages caused by a tornado's extreme winds.
(FOX Weather)
A field of damaged cars, wood, and home items littered the area after the tornado struck the small city.
(FOX Weather)
Crews begin cleaning up all the debris and damages caused by the devastating tornado outbreak.
(FOX Weather)
Piles of debris caused by the tornado sit mangled with a downed tree.
(FOX Weather)
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)
A mandatory curfew was in effect in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Sunday, as dangerous and historic flooding threatened parts of the state. Footage captured by X user @Collins_Wx shows crews from the Winchester Fire Department conducting search and rescues in a flooded street of Frankfort.
Beshear said that so far, there have been 142 rescues and 272 evacuations by boat, with 87 vessels being used to help.
Beshear continued that the biggest concern was people who were still trying to travel on state roads and highways. He referenced a local news story about a person who needed to be rescued after driving around a barricade.
"When you do that, you not only put your life in danger, you put the lives of everybody who's coming to rescue you in danger. We need people to wait this out."
Beshear said that 457 roads and highways have been closed across the state, with 440 closed due to flooding and 17 due to mudslides and rockslides.
An aerial view of the famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, shows it surrounded by floodwaters. As of Sunday, the distillery was closed and will not be accessible to consumers or employees.
The Buffalo Trace Distillery, located on the banks of the Kentucky River in Frankfort was temporarily closed this week because of catastrophic flooding. Days of relentless downpours caused the Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi rivers to surge out of their banks.
"We will be closed through Thursday, April 10th at a minimum," the distillery said on social media. "As this is a rapidly unfolding situation, visits may be impacted beyond that time, and we will continue to provide updates as they are available. Due to the unprecedented and ongoing rain and flooding, we are not able to advise on the impact to our total distillery footprint."
The historic flooding that has plagued communities in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys has led to mandatory evacuations in Tennessee.
Dyer County Mayor David Quick issued mandatory evacuation orders for Cocklebur and surrounding communities in Bogota due to the significant flooding impacts in the community.
The evacuation order was posted to Facebook and includes all residents east of Highway 78.
"We understand that this is a difficult situation, but your safety is paramount," Quick said. "Please take this order seriously and evacuate immediately."
The order also had a dire warning – those who don't comply with the evacuation order may not be able to receive help from first responders. In addition, residents may be held personally liable for any damage or injuries sustained.
The Tennessee National Guard has also been helping those impacted by flooding.
On Monday, soldiers from the 230th Engineer Battalion were on hand to assist the Emergency Management Agency in Obion County by delivering 240 cases of supplies to residents.
Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service office in Memphis, Tennessee, Darone Jones, joined FOX Weather on Tuesday morning and said there’s still a lot of recovery ahead for waterlogged communities.
"For a lot of these communities, while we’ve had the severe weather over the last week, the rainfall that fell throughout the weekend is just now starting to impact a lot of areas through the mid-South," Jones said.
Communities across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys are continuing to deal with historic and deadly flooding after a nearly two-week stretch of severe weather. Darone Jones, Meteorologist-In-Charge at the National Weather Service office in Memphis, joined FOX Weather on Tuesday morning to break down the current situation in the region.
And while precipitation stopped falling, the flooding danger isn't over.
"It's very hard to contextualize this," Jones continued. "You know, you mentioned the 223 warnings. Just in comparison to last year, 2024, we issued 262 warnings for the entire year. So, we did all of that in like a four-day span."
Jones went on to say that the event is still unfolding.
"The worst is yet to come for a lot of areas," he said. So, you know, it's not over. So, it's hard to talk about the uniqueness from a historical perspective at this time."